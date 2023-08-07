Submit Release
Superior Group of Companies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

– Total Net Sales of $129.2 Million versus $147.9 million in Prior Year Second Quarter 
– Net Income of $1.2 Million versus ($26.7) Million in Prior Year Second Quarter, which included non-cash after-tax charges of $28 million – 
– Adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 Million versus $4.8 Million in Prior Year Second Quarter 
– Board of Directors Approves Another $0.14 Per Share Quarterly Dividend 
– Provides Updated Full-Year Guidance 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its second quarter 2023 results.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, net sales decreased 12.7% to $129.2 million, compared to second quarter 2022 net sales of $147.9 million. Pretax income was $1.4 million compared to a pretax loss of ($29.0) million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $1.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($26.7) million, or ($1.70) per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

In the prior year second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill of $24.5 million ($23.6 million net of tax, or $1.50 per diluted share) and tradenames of $5.6 million ($4.4 million net of tax, or $0.28 per diluted share). On an adjusted basis, which excludes impairment charges made in the prior year second quarter, this quarter’s net income of $1.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share compares to $1.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

“During these uncertain economic times, we delivered on our commitment to drive positive free cash flow, reduce debt and improve our leverage position, all while strategically investing to capture market share in the quarters ahead,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “As we indicated in May, we remain poised to generate even stronger results in the second half of the year, and the steps we’re taking now will clearly benefit our growth and profitability once macro conditions and economic visibility normalize. I’m pleased that our Board has again approved our quarterly dividend, reflecting our shared confidence in the compelling opportunities ahead to further penetrate all three of the large and growing end markets we serve, which will ultimately benefit our efforts to further enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023.

2023 Full-Year Outlook

For full-year 2023, the Company is updating its Outlook to include a sales forecast of $550 million to $560 million compared to $579 million in 2022, and an earnings per share forecast of $0.45 to $0.55 compared to $0.62 of adjusted earnings per share in 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through August 21, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 4869445 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this Form 10-Q are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect, "anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential, or plan or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations, (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends and (5) the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our, our customers, and our suppliers businesses.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages) and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (U.S. or United States) in which the Companys customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail, hotel, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of cotton and other manufacturing materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Companys material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Companys ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including existing and possible future variants, on the United States and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers and employees, including the length and scope of restrictions imposed by various governments and organizations and the continuing success of efforts to deliver effective vaccines and boosters, among other factors; and other factors described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the Risk Factors section herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com

Comparative figures are as follows:


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  
  2023     2022  
Net sales $ 129,162     $ 147,933  
               
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of goods sold   81,566       99,800  
Selling and administrative expenses   43,382       45,969  
Goodwill impairment charge   -       24,458  
Intangible assets impairment charge   -       5,581  
Other periodic pension costs   214       528  
Interest expense   2,624       583  
    127,786       176,919  
Income (loss) before income tax expense   1,376       (28,986 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   163       (2,311 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,213     $ (26,675 )
               
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.08     $ (1.70 )
Diluted $ 0.08     $ (1.70 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:              
Basic   15,987,007       15,732,264  
Diluted   16,124,816       15,732,264  
               
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14     $ 0.14  



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2023     2022  
Net sales $ 259,935     $ 291,515  
               
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of goods sold   165,231       193,601  
Selling and administrative expenses   86,761       88,183  
Goodwill impairment charge   -       24,458  
Intangible assets impairment charge   -       5,581  
Other periodic pension costs   428       1,056  
Interest expense   5,194       882  
    257,614       313,761  
Income (loss) before income tax expense   2,321       (22,246 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   220       (801 )
Net income (loss) $ 2,101     $ (21,445 )
               
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.13     $ (1.37 )
Diluted $ 0.13     $ (1.37 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:              
Basic   15,935,001       15,705,646  
Diluted   16,121,573       15,705,646  
               
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28     $ 0.26  



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
 
  June 30,     December 31,  
  2023     2022  
  (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,749     $ 17,722  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,803 and $7,622, respectively   96,732       104,813  
Accounts receivable - other   294       3,326  
Inventories   114,419       124,976  
Contract assets   47,614       52,980  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   14,645       14,166  
Total current assets   292,453       317,983  
Property, plant and equipment, net   50,849       51,392  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   14,775       9,113  
Deferred tax asset   10,691       10,718  
Intangible assets, net   53,148       55,753  
Other assets   13,364       11,982  
Total assets $ 435,280     $ 456,941  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 47,879     $ 42,060  
Other current liabilities   34,181       38,646  
Current portion of long-term debt   3,750       3,750  
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities   1,375       736  
Total current liabilities   87,185       85,192  
Long-term debt   122,479       151,567  
Long-term pension liability   13,135       12,864  
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities   873       2,245  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   9,678       3,936  
Other long-term liabilities   8,691       8,538  
Total liabilities   242,041       264,342  
Shareholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)   -       -  
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,499,312 and 16,376,683 shares, respectively   16       16  
Additional paid-in capital   75,078       72,615  
Retained earnings   120,490       122,979  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:              
Pensions   (1,032 )     (1,113 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (1,313 )     (1,898 )
Total shareholders’ equity   193,239       192,599  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 435,280     $ 456,941  



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net income (loss) $ 2,101     $ (21,445 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   6,816       6,103  
Goodwill impairment charge   -       24,458  
Intangible assets impairment charge   -       5,581  
Inventory write-downs   144       4,795  
Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable   (628 )     1,282  
Share-based compensation expense   2,420       2,454  
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)   -       (2,018 )
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities   (733 )     626  
Change in fair value of written put options   (145 )     -  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses:              
Accounts receivable   8,854       (3,025 )
Accounts receivable - other   3,032       458  
Contract assets   5,447       (8,176 )
Inventories   10,555       (9,377 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (285 )     (925 )
Other assets   (1,468 )     1,812  
Accounts payable and other current liabilities   1,280       (7,325 )
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities   -       (3,346 )
Long-term pension liability   379       1,116  
Other long-term liabilities   326       (693 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   38,095       (7,645 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Additions to property, plant and equipment   (3,643 )     (7,039 )
Acquisition of businesses   -       (11,202 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (3,643 )     (18,241 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Proceeds from borrowings of debt   1,000       117,790  
Repayment of debt   (29,875 )     (85,299 )
Debt issuance costs   (300 )     -  
Payment of cash dividends   (4,590 )     (4,171 )
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities   -       (1,416 )
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options   43       495  
Tax withholdings on vesting of restricted shares and performance based shares   -       (232 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (33,722 )     27,167  
               
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash   297       89  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   1,027       1,370  
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period   17,722       8,935  
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 18,749     $ 10,305  



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income (loss) $ 1,213     $ (26,675 )   $ 2,101     $ (21,445 )
Interest expense   2,624       583       5,194       882  
Income tax expense (benefit)   163       (2,311 )     220       (801 )
Depreciation and amortization   3,428       3,180       6,816       6,103  
Goodwill impairment charge   -       24,458       -       24,458  
Intangible assets impairment charge   -       5,581       -       5,581  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 7,428     $ 4,816     $ 14,331     $ 14,778  
                               
Net income (loss) $ 1,213     $ (26,675 )   $ 2,101     $ (21,445 )
Adjustment for items:                              
Goodwill impairment charge   -       24,458       -       24,458  
Intangible assets impairment charge   -       5,581       -       5,581  
Tax impact of adjustments(2)   -       (2,040 )     -       (2,040 )
Adjusted net income(3) $ 1,213     $ 1,324     $ 2,101     $ 6,554  
                               
Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.08     $ (1.70 )   $ 0.13     $ (1.37 )
Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share   -       1.78       -       1.77  
Diluted adjusted net income per share(3) $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.13     $ 0.40  
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                              
Diluted, as reported   16,124,816       15,732,264       16,121,573       15,705,646  
Diluted, as adjusted(4)   16,124,816       16,223,433       16,121,573       16,194,351  


(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and the other items described in the following sentence. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization), (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments and (v) gains or losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.

(3) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment charges. Management believes adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment charges that are not reflective of our core business.

(4) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted adjusted net income per share includes shares of common stock of 491,169 and 488,705 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. These shares were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted net income (loss) per share, as the Company recognized a net loss their inclusion would have been antidilutive.


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Other     Total  
As of and For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023:                                      
Net income                                 $ 1,213  
Income tax expense                                   163  
Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 5,278     $ 953     $ 2,590     $ (7,445 )   $ 1,376  
Interest expense   -       -       -       2,624       2,624  
Depreciation and amortization   1,710       976       662       80       3,428  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,988     $ 1,929     $ 3,252     $ (4,741 )   $ 7,428  
                                       
  Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Other     Total  
As of and For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022:                                      
Net loss                                 $ (26,675 )
Income tax benefit                                   (2,311 )
Income (loss) before income tax expense $ (4,698 )   $ (22,774 )   $ 4,372     $ (5,886 )   $ (28,986 )
Interest expense   63       34       -       486       583  
Depreciation and amortization   1,589       988       549       54       3,180  
Goodwill impairment charge   4,135       20,323       -       -       24,458  
Intangible assets impairment charge   5,581       -       -       -       5,581  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,670     $ (1,429 )   $ 4,921     $ (5,346 )   $ 4,816  
                                       
  Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Other     Total  
As of and For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:                                      
Net income                                 $ 2,101  
Income tax expense                                   220  
Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 11,124     $ 1,551     $ 4,715     $ (15,069 )   $ 2,321  
Interest expense   -       -       -       5,194       5,194  
Depreciation and amortization   3,374       1,950       1,330       162       6,816  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14,498     $ 3,501     $ 6,045     $ (9,713 )   $ 14,331  
                                       
  Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Other     Total  
As of and For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:                                      
Net loss                                 $ (21,445 )
Income tax benefit                                   (801 )
Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 1,905     $ (20,864 )   $ 8,681     $ (11,968 )   $ (22,246 )
Interest expense   118       52       -       712       882  
Depreciation and amortization   2,972       1,969       1,044       118       6,103  
Goodwill impairment charge   4,135       20,323       -       -       24,458  
Intangible assets impairment charge   5,581       -       -       -       5,581  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14,711     $ 1,480     $ 9,725     $ (11,138 )   $ 14,778  

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined above.


