Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,707 in the last 365 days.

Akoya Reports Record Revenue in the Second Quarter of 2023 and Reiterates Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

Q2 2023 revenue $23.5 million, 31% y/y growth
Reiterating FY 2023 revenue guidance range of $95-98 million

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

“Akoya delivered strong financial performance in the second quarter, highlighted by record revenue and the milestone of the 1,000th publication featuring Akoya platforms, the industry’s largest and fastest growing publications volume,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, Akoya Biosciences. “With a leading position in spatial biology, consistent commercial and operational execution, and a recent financing to further increase the strength of our balance sheet, Akoya is well positioned to continue to drive long-term growth while moving the business towards profitability.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year period; an increase of 31%.
  • Product revenue (which includes instruments, reagents, and software) was $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $14.2 million in the prior year period; an increase of 20%.
    • Instrument revenue was $11.3 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior year period; an increase of 19%.
    • Reagent revenue was $5.8 million, compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period; an increase of 29%.
  • Service and other revenue totaled $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period; an increase of 73%.
  • Gross profit was $12.1 million and gross profit margin was 51.5% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $10.3 million and 57.8% respectively in the prior year period.
    • COGS in the second quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior year period.
    • COGS in the second quarter of 2023 includes a non-routine charge of $2.0 million for inventory related to the expiration of materials purchased in prior periods.
  • $47.8 million in net proceeds from public offering of common stock in the second quarter of 2023.
  • $93.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, with $11.3 million in additional debt capacity.

Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

  • 72 instruments were sold in the second quarter of 2023: 27 PhenoCyclers, 45 PhenoImagers (which includes Fusion and HT), compared to 60 instruments sold in the prior year period (16 PhenoCyclers, 44 PhenoImagers).
  • Instrument installed base of 1,064 as of June 30, 2023 (300 PhenoCyclers, 764 PhenoImagers), compared to an installed base of 808 in the prior year period (212 PhenoCyclers, 596 PhenoImagers); an increase of 32%.
    • Combined-unit PhenoCycler-Fusion installed base of 159 as of June 30, 2023, compared to 55 in the prior year period.
  • As of June 30, 2023, there were 988 total publications featuring Akoya’s platforms, 60% growth from 618 total publications in the prior year period; achieved milestone publication volume of 1,000 in July.
  • Launched the Fusion 2.0 and HT field upgrades with rolling launch of PhenoCode Panels.
  • Adjusted organizational structure to support portfolio prioritization and streamlined cost structure to achieve objective of reaching cash flow breakeven.

YTD 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $44.9 million YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to $34.8 million in the prior year period; an increase of 29%.
  • Product revenue was $32.7 million YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to $27.5 million in the prior year period; an increase of 19%.
  • Services and other revenue totaled $12.3 million YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period; an increase of 68%.
  • Gross profit was $24.4 million YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to $20.4 million in the prior year period and gross profit margin was 54.3% YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to 58.7% in the prior year period.
  • 130 instruments were sold YTD as of June 30, 2023; 46 PhenoCyclers, 84 PhenoImagers, compared to 111 instruments sold in the prior year period; an increase of 17%.

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company, based on its current plans and initiatives, continues to expect full year 2023 revenue in the range of $95-98 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Akoya will host a conference call today, August 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call for three months.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding our ability to market and sell our PhenoCycler and PhenoImager platforms and our other products and services, our ability to increase awareness of spatial biology technology, our ability to execute on our plans and expectations, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, future performance, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern
617-650-8497
media@akoyabio.com


AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands)

             
       June 30, 2023      December 31, 2022
Assets              
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 93,328   $ 74,229
Marketable securities         6,989
Accounts receivable, net     12,866     9,729
Inventories, net     16,131     14,486
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,845     6,764
Total current assets     126,170     112,197
Property and equipment, net     11,139     10,174
Demo inventory, net     1,546     2,084
Intangible assets, net     19,125     20,048
Goodwill     18,262     18,262
Operating lease right of use assets, net     9,629     10,785
Financing lease right of use assets, net     1,990     1,490
Other non-current assets     1,018     991
Total assets   $ 188,879   $ 176,031
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   $ 26,460   $ 27,147
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     2,894     3,009
Current portion of financing lease liabilities     822     620
Deferred revenue     7,214     6,279
Total current liabilities     37,390     37,055
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     2,495     2,114
Long-term debt, net     63,636     63,277
Contingent consideration liability, net of current portion     5,051     6,039
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     7,253     8,203
Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion     1,066     675
Other long-term liabilities     87     87
Total liabilities     116,978     117,450
Total stockholders' equity     71,901     58,581
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 188,879   $ 176,031
 
 

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

                         
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
       2023        2022        2023        2022  
Revenue:                            
Product revenue   $ 17,147     $ 14,161     $ 32,671     $ 27,504  
Service and other revenue     6,374       3,733       12,260       7,284  
Total revenue     23,521       17,894       44,931       34,788  
Cost of goods sold:                            
Cost of product revenue     7,788       5,198       13,539       9,278  
Cost of service and other revenue     3,617       2,355       6,983       5,073  
Total cost of goods sold     11,405       7,553       20,522       14,351  
Gross profit     12,116       10,341       24,409       20,437  
Operating expenses:                            
Selling, general and administrative     22,708       20,590       44,466       38,783  
Research and development     6,273       5,598       12,046       11,312  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     530       (1,156 )     757       (956 )
Depreciation and amortization     1,847       1,617       3,818       3,160  
Total operating expenses     31,358       26,649       61,087       52,299  
Loss from operations     (19,242 )     (16,308 )     (36,678 )     (31,862 )
Other income (expense):                            
Interest expense     (2,175 )     (849 )     (4,229 )     (1,598 )
Interest income     737       54       1,502       76  
Other expense, net     (105 )     (286 )     (153 )     (382 )
Loss before provision for income taxes     (20,785 )     (17,389 )     (39,558 )     (33,766 )
Provision for income taxes     (18 )     (106 )     (47 )     (128 )
Net loss   $ (20,803 )   $ (17,495 )   $ (39,605 )   $ (33,894 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted   $ (0.51 )   $ (0.47 )   $ (1.00 )   $ (0.90 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted     40,639,714       37,612,331       39,489,261       37,538,821  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Akoya Reports Record Revenue in the Second Quarter of 2023 and Reiterates Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more