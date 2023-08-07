Buildremote Announces 2023’s "Companies With The Best Benefits"
After analyzing nearly 4,000 companies, Buildremote celebrates companies at the forefront of employee benefits. Here are the gold and silver medal winners.
Buildremote is thrilled to unveil its prestigious list of “Companies With The Best Benefits” for 2023. After a rigorous examination of 3,920 companies, 82 stand out companies have been awarded.”CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buildremote, a leading authority on remote work research, is thrilled to unveil its prestigious list of “Companies With The Best Benefits” for 2023. After a rigorous examination of 3,920 companies, 82 stand out companies have been awarded for their exceptional commitment to employee well-being, growth, and balance.
— Henry O'Loughlin
This year, 38 companies clinched the gold award and 44 were honored with the silver award, distinguishing them as leaders in the realm of employee benefits.
Criteria Breakdown:
Gold Award: Companies offering 14 or more of the 20 top-desired employee benefits of 2023
Silver Award: Companies presenting 13 or more of the highlighted benefits
The essential benefits taken into account for this ranking include Remote Work, Company Retreats, Work-from-Anywhere, 4-Day Work Week, Asynchronous Work Styles, Flexible Schedules, Sabbaticals, Unlimited Time Off, and a plethora of health, well-being, and professional development allowances.
Among the gold medalists are industry frontrunners:
- Automattic
- GitHub
- Instacart
- Buffer
- Coinbase
- CrowdStrike
- Doximity
- Microsoft
- Salesforce
- Shopify
- Thomson Reuters
- UserTesting
- VMWare
- ActiveCampaign
- Adobe
- Amazon
For a detailed look at the entire list and more about the chosen benefits, visit Buildremote’s dedicated page, "2023 Companies With The Best Benefits."
Henry O'Loughlin
Buildremote, LLC
email us here