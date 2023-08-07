Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,721 in the last 365 days.

Buildremote Announces 2023’s "Companies With The Best Benefits"

Award Winning Companies

Award Winning Companies

After analyzing nearly 4,000 companies, Buildremote celebrates companies at the forefront of employee benefits. Here are the gold and silver medal winners.

Buildremote is thrilled to unveil its prestigious list of “Companies With The Best Benefits” for 2023. After a rigorous examination of 3,920 companies, 82 stand out companies have been awarded.”
— Henry O'Loughlin
CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buildremote, a leading authority on remote work research, is thrilled to unveil its prestigious list of “Companies With The Best Benefits” for 2023. After a rigorous examination of 3,920 companies, 82 stand out companies have been awarded for their exceptional commitment to employee well-being, growth, and balance.

This year, 38 companies clinched the gold award and 44 were honored with the silver award, distinguishing them as leaders in the realm of employee benefits.

Criteria Breakdown:

Gold Award: Companies offering 14 or more of the 20 top-desired employee benefits of 2023
Silver Award: Companies presenting 13 or more of the highlighted benefits

The essential benefits taken into account for this ranking include Remote Work, Company Retreats, Work-from-Anywhere, 4-Day Work Week, Asynchronous Work Styles, Flexible Schedules, Sabbaticals, Unlimited Time Off, and a plethora of health, well-being, and professional development allowances.

Among the gold medalists are industry frontrunners:

- Automattic
- GitHub
- Instacart
- Buffer
- Coinbase
- CrowdStrike
- Doximity
- Microsoft
- Salesforce
- Shopify
- Thomson Reuters
- UserTesting
- VMWare
- ActiveCampaign
- Adobe
- Amazon

For a detailed look at the entire list and more about the chosen benefits, visit Buildremote’s dedicated page, "2023 Companies With The Best Benefits."

Henry O'Loughlin
Buildremote, LLC
email us here

You just read:

Buildremote Announces 2023’s "Companies With The Best Benefits"

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more