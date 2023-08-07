Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Regency at Holly Springs Active-Adult 55+ Community in Raleigh, North Carolina

New luxury neighborhood offers private amenities and access to The Club at 12 Oaks

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated opening of Regency at Holly Springs, an active-adult 55+ community in North Carolina offering new luxury homes with personalization opportunities, private amenities, and social membership to The Club at 12 Oaks. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center to tour the new luxury home community and the private golf club, located at 2008 Green Oaks Parkway in Holly Springs, North Carolina.



Regency at Holly Springs is nestled in Holly Springs, convenient to nearby Cary and Apex. This active-adult community by Toll Brothers brings unmatched new home luxury to a sought-after location, with two collections of low-maintenance homes priced from the mid-$500,000s. Homes include flexible floor plan options with 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 4.5 bathrooms.

Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy exclusive resort-style neighborhood amenities including an outdoor pool, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition, residents of Regency at Holly Springs will have access to the existing amenities of The Club at 12 Oaks.





“We are excited to expand our presence in the vibrant Holly Springs community with the same Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship for which we are known,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “Our active-adult home buyers will also love the unmatched Regency lifestyle. Not only will they have access to the private Regency at Holly Springs amenities, slated to open in 2025, but also the incredible amenities within The Club at 12 Oaks.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Two Toll Brothers model homes in the community are currently under construction and anticipated to open to the public this fall. For more information on Regency at Holly Springs and Toll Brothers communities throughout North Carolina, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4af141ce-bc6d-44c7-a9b8-ec8a48dbea80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a73af7d-cb31-400e-bda6-46dffc9e7d52