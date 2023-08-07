Record-Setting 31,861 Pets Found Loving Homes through BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Largest-Ever “Empty the Shelters”

An average of 1,225 pets were adopted each day of the nation’s largest funded adoption event

Grand Rapids, MI, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 32,000 pets were adopted during the nation’s largest funded adoption event, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters.” The Foundation partnered with MetLife Pet Insurance to raise awareness for deserving shelter pets by sponsoring reduced adoption fees at 335 shelters in 44 states.

During the event, which ran from July 6 to July 31, adoption fees were sponsored, providing crucial relief to shelters overwhelmed due to increased intakes and slowed adoptions. As a result, 16,585 cats and 15,276 dogs found loving homes through participating shelters. Additionally, “Empty the Shelters” allowed an extra 12,799 pets to be saved by transporting them to other participating shelters with available space, bringing the total number of impacted pets to 44,660!

"The people that chose to adopt during our Summer National ‘Empty the Shelters’ event literally saved lives as shelter pets are at risk," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Shelters nationwide are in crisis with an overwhelming number of highly adoptable, homeless pets. Each adopter who chose consciously to adopt a pet is my hero and made a lifesaving difference.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” program provides funding to participating shelters for each pet adopted so the reduced fee of $50 or less is not a financial burden for their organization. Reduced fees generate more interest from adopters providing a much-needed boost to save lives. Since 2016, “Empty the Shelters” has helped 191,986 find loving homes.

“We are proud to have worked with BISSELL Pet Foundation on their lifesaving Empty the Shelters event and to support these new pet parents,” said Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance. “Pet insurance can give pet parents peace of mind when it comes to dealing with their pet’s health expenses and offers pet parents confidence that they can keep their pets happy and healthy in their new homes.”

Adoptions took place at participating shelters nationwide from coast to coast. Pets of all ages, breeds, sizes and abilities received much-deserved second chances. Extra special adoption moments included pets who had been waiting months or even years for adoption, bonded pairs of pets going home together, and senior cats and dogs getting a chance to live out their Golden Years with adoring families.

"Empty the Shelters” cannot continue growing without donor support. Every donation to BISSELL Pet Foundation is maximized to reach more pets in more communities through the Foundation’s lifesaving programs. To donate or learn more about BISSELL Pet Foundation, visit https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,800 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc., where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

About MetLife Pet Insurance:

MetLife Pet coverage is underwritten by Metropolitan General Insurance Company (“MetGen”), a Rhode Island insurance company, headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, and Independence American Insurance Company (“IAIC”), a Delaware insurance company, headquartered at 11333 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85454. Coverage subject to restrictions, exclusions and limitations and application is subject to underwriting. See policy or contact MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC (“MetLife Pet”) for details. MetLife Pet is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois).

