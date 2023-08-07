Wreaths Across America Recognizes J.B. Hunt as the 2023 Recipient of the “James Prout Spirit of Giving Award”

The national award recognizes transportation providers for outstanding efforts to honor veterans and their families

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and Lowell, Ark., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 7, 2023 — On Saturday, July 29, as part of its 10th Annual Stem to Stone event, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recognized J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., headquartered in Lowell, Ark., as the seventh recipient of the organization’s James Prout Spirit of Giving Award. Company representatives were presented the award by the WAA Transportation Team at the nonprofit’s annual weekend event held in the Downeast region of Maine, where it is headquartered.

The James Prout Spirit of Giving Award is named in memory of James Prout, owner of Blue Bird Ranch Trucking of Jonesboro, Maine. Prout was the first person to volunteer to haul wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery when the program was in its infancy. The award is given semi-annually to a deserving professional truck driver, company or organization that has supported charitable causes in a way that will affect generations to come.

J.B. Hunt has a longstanding tradition of honoring our nation’s fallen heroes, and WAA’s mission is very much a part of that legacy. The company plays a critical role in hauling sponsored wreaths across the country. In 2022, J.B. Hunt handled 42 shipments, of which 32 were intermodal loads. These loads were shipped to the West Coast via rail, helping WAA save on over-the-road load capacity and cost. In addition to J.B. Hunt donating their services for the intermodal loads, they were instrumental in securing support from BNSF and Norfolk Southern.

“This will be J.B. Hunt’s 10th consecutive year to participate in Wreaths Across America, and each year it sparks a lot of excitement among our employees,” said Brad Hicks, executive vice president of Highway Services and People at J.B. Hunt. “Supporting our veterans is a privilege, and it’s important that we remember their sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms. We are very humbled to receive this special recognition from Wreaths Across America and look forward to continuing this tradition.”

The trucking industry is vital in helping WAA move the mission to more than 4,000 participating locations across the country each December.

“Without the transportation community and companies like J.B. Hunt, who provide generous donations of time, equipment and services, our mission simply would not be possible,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of WAA. “The work that our Honor Fleet partners do year-round encourages new participation and support for the mission, not only in their organization but in the industry. They are true friends, for which we are grateful.”

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023. It is a free event, open to all people. To support a cemetery near you, click here and type in your town and/or state. For more information about WAA, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

NOTE TO MEDIA AND PRESS MATERIALS:

Photos of the award presentation are available if you'd like.

WAA Media Resource Page

Past recipients of the James Prout Spirit of Giving Award:

2014 – Bob Baylor, Baylor Trucking

2015 – Barry Pottle, Pottle Transportation

2016 – Wendy Hamilton, Pilot Flying J

2018 – Arpin Van Lines

2019 – Tyson Foods, Inc.

2021 – Bennett Transportation

Attachment

Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org