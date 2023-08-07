Mayor Bowser Highlights Continued Summer Activities and Events

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents, children, and families to take advantage of the many free summer events and programs still happening throughout DC.

“While back to school season is underway, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy summer in DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “There are outdoor movie nights, carnival-style parties, ways to enjoy local DC jazz, and lots of fitness and wellness resources for residents to enjoy in all eight wards. We are especially grateful to our DPR teams for their creativity and commitment to making summer safe and fun.”

Upcoming summer programs and events include:

Outdoor Movie Nights

Outdoor Move Nights take place almost every night of the summer at recreation centers and parks throughout the District. This is a mobile activation includes a large screen digital movie truck and includes popcorn and refreshments. Outdoor movie nights will continue from today, August 4, through Saturday, August 26. To view a list of all outdoor movie nights in August, visit HERE.

Movies on Deck

Movies on Deck allows residents to enjoy a movie and a swim in one of DPR’s outdoor pools. There is one final Movie on Deck experience left this season that will feature the film “Luca.” Learn more HERE.

When: Saturday, August 5, 6 pm

Where: Ridge Road Pool (830 Ridge Road Southeast)

Late Night Drip/Hype

Late Night Drip and Late Night Hype are weekly carnival-style community parties that take place all summer on Fridays. Late Night Drip is a late-night pool party with inflatables, music, and games. Late Night Hype offers families a myriad of recreation activations, music, food, and fun. There are still three opportunities to attend Late Night Drip/Late Night Hype events left for families to participate in this summer season:

#1: Fort Stanton Pool Late Night Drip

When: Friday, August 4, 6 pm-11 pm

Where: Fort Stanton Pool (1800 Erie Street SE)

#2: Turkey Thicket Recreation Center Late Night Hype

When: Friday, August 11, 6 pm-11 pm

Where: Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Avenue NE)

#3: Banneker Pool Late Night Drip

When: Friday, August 25, 6 pm-11 pm

Where: Banneker Pool (2500 Georgia Avenue NW)

Learn more HERE.

Barbie’s Baller Tennis Bash

Join the Department of Parks and Recreation for a Barbie-themed tennis bash! The event will allow residents to enjoy four tennis courts dedicated to exhilarating tennis drills, and four additional courts reserved for free play. Attendees are encouraged to embrace their inner fashionista or Ken and participate in a Barbie best outfit contest.

When: Saturday, August 12, 6 pm – 9 pm

Where: Banneker Tennis Courts (2500 Georgia Avenue NW)

Register to attend HERE.

Aqua Boot Camp Popup

Join the Department of Parks and Recreation for a two day in and out of the water adult fitness Aqua Boot Camp popup!

When: Saturday, August 12- Sunday, August 13 @ 9 am – 11 am

Where: Anacostia Pool and Recreation Center (1800 Anacostia Freeway)

For more information visit HERE.

Play in the Park

Play in the Park allows families to head to one of the District’s parks and enjoy jumbo games, skating and biking, popcorn, and more! There are two remaining Play in the Parks that families can attend this season:

#1: Play in the Park at Bruce Monroe Park

When: Tuesday, August 8, 5 pm - 8 pm

Where: Bruce Monroe Park (3012 Georgia Avenue NW)

#2: Play in the Park at Oxon Run Park

When: Thursday, August 10, 5 pm - 8 pm

Where: Oxon Run Park (1200 Mississippi Avenue SE)

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park is a series of pop-up music and art installations at scenic green spaces all over the District. The events are free, open to the public, and a great way to take advantage of DC’s tremendous park system, which was ranked #1 in the US for three years running. The series features locally known artists, musicians, and civic demonstrations in a celebration of DC culture. There are three Jazz in the Park events left for families to enjoy this season:

#1: Jazz in the Park - Langdon Park

· When: Saturday, August 5, 6:30 pm

· Where: Langdon Park Community Center (2901 20th Street NE)

#2: Jazz in the Park- Petworth Recreation Center

When: Saturday, August 5, 6:30 pm

Where: Petworth Recreation Center (801 Taylor St NW)

#3: Jazz in the Park- Langdon Park

When: Saturday August 12, 6:30 pm

Where: Langdon Park Community Center (2901 20th Street NE)

9th Annual Chuck Brown Day

Chuck Brown Day commemorates the life legacy and music of DC legend and the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown. Every year, the celebration features musical performances by the Chuck Brown Band and others. The Chuck Brown Foundation will be giving out free backpacks for the kids. This year’s Chuck Brown Day will be bigger, better, and more cranking.

When: Saturday, August 19, 2:00 pm - 7 pm

Where: Fort DuPont Park (Minnesota Ave SE)

DPR Sports and Fitness Programs

There are still many opportunities for children, teens, and adults to register for DPR programs.

Sports

Hip Hop Dance classes (ages 8-16): Register

Soccer (ages 3-16): Register

Pickleball (ages 22+): Register

Tennis (child and adult): Register

Gymnastics (under 18): Register

Lacrosse (ages 5-14): Register

Fitness

Bike Spin (ages 18+): Register

Strength (ages 18+): Register

Bootcamp Fitness (ages 18+): Register

Fitness Series @ Banneker (ages 18+): Register

Yoga and Tai Chi (ages 18+): Register

Zumba (ages 18+): Register

Cardio Kick (ages 18+): Register

Aquatics

Learn to Swim (ages 6 months and up): Register

Aquatic Fitness (ages 18 and up): Includes deep water aerobics, shallow water aerobics, hydrokick, hydrospin, and more. Register

Youth Water Polo (ages 9-15): Register

Fitness 6 Days a Week

FITDC has partnered with local businesses and instructors to make FITDC classes available six days a week. Improve your health and wellness whenever you have time! Check out what you can do each day with FITDC. Learn more HERE.

Weekly Vegetable Giveaways

Residents can attend weekly vegetable giveaways to receive produce grown at DPR community gardens at Edgewood Rooftop Farm, Lederer Garden and Powell Community Farm. The final vegetable giveaway day will be November 30. Learn more HERE. Below is a list of locations and days for the giveaway:

When: Every Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Edgewood Rooftop Farm (301 Franklin Street NE)

When: Every Wednesday, 11 am - 12 pm

Where: Lederer Gardens (4801 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE)

When: Every Thursday, 11 am - 12 pm.

Where: Powell Communal Farm (3149 16th Street NW)

Emery Heights Community Day

Friends of Emery are hosting a community day for families to enjoy entertainment for all ages. The day will include some of the DMV’s top live bands including MAB 2.0, Blacc Print Experience, Pump Blenders, Jukebox Band, Red Carpet Affair, Prodigy, and Rob Lo “The Rapper.” There will also be performances by DJ Ric, DJ Zo, and DC Sachmoe. Live wrestling will also be onsite with the C3W Wrestling, and DJ Dirty Roco and GoGo Socialite Lisa “Of the World” will be special guest referees. GoGo fitness will also be in attendance. Residents are encouraged to bring small canopy tents and lawn chairs.

When: Saturday, August 12, 12 pm - 8 pm.

Where: Emery Heights Community Center (5701 Georgia Avenue NW)

Spray Parks and Outdoor Pools:

District spray parks are open from 10 am to 8 pm, every day through, Monday, September 4. Spray parks will close for the season at 8 pm. on Monday, September 4. To view a full list of spray parks and locations, visit dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks.

District outdoor pools are currently operating on individual summer schedules, six days a week. To view a full list of outdoor pools and operating schedules, visit dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools.

Outdoor pools will close in waves beginning on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Below is a complete list of the closure schedule for outdoor pools for the 2023 season:

Closing at 6 pm on Sunday, August 6 for the season:

Park View Children's Pool (693 Otis Place NW)

Happy Hollow Children’s Pool (2200 Champlain Street NW)

Lincoln Capper Children's Pool (555 L Street SE)

Kelly Miller Pool (4900 Brooks Street NE)

Closing at 6 pm on Sunday, August 13 for the season:

Jelleff Pool (3265 S Street NW)

Theodore Hagans Pool (3201 Fort Lincoln Drive NE)

Woody Ward Pool (5100 Southern Avenue SE)

Douglass Pool (1921 Frederick Douglass Ct. SE)

Closing at 6 pm on Sunday, August 20 for the season:

Volta Park Pool (1555 34th Street NW)

Randall Pool (25 I Street SW)

Kenilworth Pool (4321 Ord Street NE)

Anacostia Pool (1800 Anacostia Drive SE)

Closing at 6 pm on Sunday, August 27 for the season:

Fort Stanton Pool (1800 Erie Street SE)

Harry Thomas Sr. Pool (1743 Lincoln Road NE)

Closing at 6 pm on Monday, September 4 for the season:

Banneker Pool (2500 Georgia Ave. NW)

Francis Pool (2435 N Street NW)

Hearst Pool (3701 37th Street NW)

Upshur Pool (4300 Arkansas Avenue NW)

Langdon Pool (2860 Mills Avenue NE)

Rosedale Pool (1701 Gales Street NE)

Ridge Road (830 Ridge Road SE)

Oxon Run Pool (501 Mississippi Avenue SE)

Outdoor events are subject to cancellation due to weather. DPR will announce cancellations on twitter, facebook, and text/SMS alert. To view and sign up for Nixel alerts, visit: https://dpr.dc.gov/dpralerts

For additional information, please visit dpr.dc.gov.