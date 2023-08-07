Province supports helmet safety program

CANADA, August 7 - The provincial government is collaborating with InjuryFreePEI to promote helmet safety for young cyclists in the province.

With summer in full swing and many Islanders enjoying time on their bicycles, skateboards and scooters, helmet safety should be top of mind for everyone, including children, youth and adults.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of wearing a helmet when you’re riding a bike. Accidents can happen at any time, so making sure cyclists are safe and protected from potential injury is something we should take very seriously.” - Fisheries, Tourism, Sports and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

The government is donating $2,000 to InjuryFreePEI’s helmet safety program.

Kenneth Murnaghan, of InjuryFreePEI, said he knows first-hand the importance of helmet safety. He suffered a brain injury while riding a bike without a helmet when he was 10 years old.

“Being a bicycle helmet advocate, I’m glad this funding will help purchase helmets to give to kids who otherwise may not be able to afford one,” Murnaghan said. “While helmets will not prevent injuries, they go a long way in reducing the risks of brain injuries.”

InjuryFreePEI purchases helmets at discounted prices and donates them to youth who need them. They also give an ice cream voucher from Cows, Dairy Queen or McDonalds, to children they see wearing helmets while on their bikes, as an incentive.

This fall, a coloring contest for elementary school students will be launched through the program focusing on the importance of helmet safety. The program will also be conducting helmet safety presentations in schools.

