Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Names Doug Swain Managing Broker of its St. Petersburg Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty, a leading luxury real estate brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Swain as the managing broker of its St. Petersburg office located at 120 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 102A. With an impressive background in sales and management spanning nearly three decades, Doug brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, overseeing management, career development, recruiting, and retention for the firm.



Doug's journey in the real estate industry began as a real estate agent, gaining firsthand knowledge of the intricacies of the market. He previously worked with several top brokerages in St. Pete and his extensive experience, combined with exceptional leadership skills, makes him an invaluable asset to the brokerage, as he endeavors to uphold the firm's reputation for providing professional and exceptional service.

A firm believer in the importance of education and relationship building, Doug is a Certified Mentor for the renowned Brian Buffini organization and a certified Ninja Selling graduate. Doug looks forward to equipping the agents of Premier Sotheby's International Realty with cutting-edge techniques and systems to enhance the customer experience and drive continued success.

"The opportunity to work with a luxury brand of distinction like Premier Sotheby's International Realty is truly an honor," said Doug Swain. "I am eager to leverage the powerful resources and worldwide affiliations available to our agents, enabling them to surpass customer expectations and achieve their goals."

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug Swain to our leadership team," said Kristine Newell, senior vice president, Premier Sotheby's International Realty. "He is well known and highly respected as a real estate leader. Doug’s track record and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our values as a luxury real estate company.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

