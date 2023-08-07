AC Repair Company Offering Services in Quad Cities Area Earns More Five Star Reviews

Davenport, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, which offers services in the Quad Cities area, takes pride in announcing they have received more five star reviews from satisfied clients. The Quad Cities area is made up of the cities of Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline in northwestern Illinois and Bettendorf and Davenport in southeastern Iowa. The Quad Cities is home to many companies in the Fortune 500 and 1000 lists, including a major military installation called the Rock Island Arsenal, which means the area experiences significant economic development.

In one recent review, Sue H. gave them a five star rating and said, “Kirsten was super helpful. Answered all my questions. Even provided me with links for further info.” In another recent review, Victoria H. also gave them five stars and said, “Kirsten was absolutely wonderful and taught me many things regarding my plumbing and took her time to make sure my family was good!” In a third recent review, Michael S. also gave them five stars and said, “Our Plumber Nick B. was so helpful and explained everything to us before he started working! Very professional and just a great guy. I will definitely be using Northwest Mechanical, Inc in the future. You don’t get this type of service from the big box stores.”

Their qualified AC technicians are not just skilled and knowledgeable regarding the replacement of broken units but also in repairing them, which allows clients to save money. Their cooling services include: air conditioner repair & installation, annual AC system check, air purification & air quality systems, mini-split ductless cooling, whole house humidification, mini-splits (ductless cooling), zoning, and service partner agreements.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also provides service partner agreements that are useful for preventative maintenance of the AC units. These agreements offer several benefits, including: priority service, no emergency service fees, high-performance tune-up, 10 percent discount on plumbing, heating, and cooling services as long as the agreement is active, postcard reminders for annual maintenance check, service provided by qualified and professional technicians, and the possibility of transferring the agreement. Customers can also apply for flexible financing options online. After approval, the shopping pass can be used by the customer for four months.

Northwest also provides plumbing services in the Quad Cities area. A spokesperson for the company says, “From the time your call first comes in, until our Northwest plumber leaves your driveway, you will find that we provide courteous, prompt and professional service. Our professional and knowledgeable technicians will help you with any of your plumbing needs and give you all the information to make repair decisions. From sump pumps to system installations, our goal is to keep you and your family comfortable. And our White Glove Guarantee provides you with assurance our technicians will leave your home as clean as it was before their arrival.”

Their plumbing services include: water heater repair & installation, drain cleaning, sewer repair, camera inspection, shower drain repair, toilet repair & replacement, fixture replacements, sink repair, sump pump repair & replacement, battery backup systems, on demand (tankless) water heaters, remote monitoring and flood alarms, leak repair, and maintenance agreements (includes annual plumbing inspection).

Started in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has developed the reputation of being one of the leading providers of residential plumbing and heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities and in the surrounding areas. Proof of the high quality of their services can easily be found in the many five star reviews they have been getting on Google and Facebook. On Google, they have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars after receiving almost 700 reviews.

When requiring heating, cooling, and plumbing services, and get a number of benefits including air conditioner savings from their monthly specials, people can visit the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them through the telephone or by email. They are open 24 hours a day, every day.

