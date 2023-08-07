Intravenous Ketamine Therapy Now Available For Chicago Residents

Chicago, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Illinois based IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is pleased to announce that its services are now available for all residents. The clinic is Chicago’s first private facility to offer clinically proven intravenous ketamine therapies for the treatment of depression, chronic pain, fibromyalgia and other ailments.

As with any medical subject, it is recommended that patients learn all they can before undertaking a proposed treatment. In Chicago, the best way for them to do this is to do their own research and direct all their questions to the team at IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago. While the treatments they offer are safe and have significant scientific backing, this is always the wisest approach to take.

For instance, some may not understand what intravenous (IV) therapy is or what the benefits it can offer are. IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago explains that IV therapy is used to administer fluids directly into the vein, bypassing the requirement for oral intake. Water, medication and even nutrients can be delivered directly in this manner, allowing them to reach the body’s circulatory system virtually instantaneously without having to make their way through the digestive system first. This also means the contents of the IV reach their intended destination (such as the body’s organs) much faster.

Intravenous ketamine therapy, as the name suggests, functions the same way, and it involves the FDA-approved medication ketamine. It is known in the medical field as a dissociative anesthetic due to the effects it has on the body and mind. For instance, ketamine can be used to sedate an individual and provide relief from pain, but it has the effect of making them feel detached from the body. As with any medication or substance, it can be abused, and this unfortunately is what has led to the drug’s public reputation.

However, ongoing research has shown that ketamine has immense potential when administered in a clinical setting at appropriate doses. At IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, it is utilized as a treatment for anxiety, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, OCD, PTSD and more, and the doses used are much lower even than those used clinically for anesthetic purposes. Its unique properties, such as the dissociative state it can impart, can be of great service to people suffering from certain conditions, such as treatment resistant depression (TRD). To ensure safety, however, the clinic says it should only be used and administered by a skilled licensed anesthesiologist, nurse anesthetist or trained physician.

Patients undergoing IV ketamine therapy are closely monitored over the 45 minutes it takes to perform a full infusion. The clinic says patients report a sensation of deep relaxation during this period, and it can last up to an hour or so after the infusion is complete. Since the objective is to improve the patient’s condition, infusions are always preceded by a full assessment of their medical history and any medications they are currently on. The clinic may also coordinate with the patient’s primary care physician or mental health professional.

Many will rightly wish to know more about the medication’s side effects. IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago says that the low-dose nature of IV ketamine therapy makes it much easier to avoid potential issues. As such, patients are unlikely to experience any unwanted side effects for more than an hour or so, and even these effects are relatively minor.

Ketamine is known to increase blood pressure, for instance, but this is largely not a problem (though certain patients may need special considerations which will be covered in the initial assessment). They may also experience mild drowsiness and nausea. While the former can largely be ignored, the clinic says they actively administer anti-nausea medication where necessary to minimize discomfort.

Most notably, low-dose ketamine has never been linked with addiction. IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago says there is no evidence linking this form of treatment to either dependence or addiction, so patients can rest assured that they are not at risk.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago says it is important to approach every media story on ketamine carefully as these sources can lean towards sensationalism. If a patient wishes to learn more about the medication and its benefits, their best course of action would be to consult with a medical professional. For this purpose and more, IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago can be reached by phone or email.

