Rebirth Design Studio Wins at International Property Awards
The interior design studio won two top awards for its innovative Timelessness project, which transformed a property in Malta.
We gave our opinion on various aspects of the industry on a global scale, such as efficient design, the importance of water, appreciation for quality over quantity, & what excites us about the future.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebirth Design Studio has picked up two prestigious industry awards in the International Property Awards, at the event held in London in June.
— Paul Cuschieri
The leading Maltese design studio – which is also based in the UK at its London office, Rebirth Design London Ltd – won an award in the category of Residential Interior Apartment for Malta for its interior design project, Timelessness. The quality and excellence of the same project was also recognised with a further five-star award at a Gala night following the event.
Rebirth Design Studio co-founders and industry experts, Architect Paul Cuschieri and Malcolm Abela Sciberras, accepted the awards at an official presentation held during the IPAX Networking Event and Gala Dinner on 27 June at the Marriott London on Grosvenor Square in London. By invitation, Cuschieri also represented Rebirth in a panel discussion on architecture and interior design.
“The event was a highly rewarding experience,” says Cuschieri. “We had the opportunity to meet with many people in the industry from across Europe, exchanging views on the market, how it’s evolving, and learning from each other’s knowledge and experience. For us, winning such an award was, first and foremost, recognition for the hard work we put into our projects. The cherry on the cake was the fact that I was invited to be part of the design panel discussion to offer our opinion on various aspects of the industry on a global scale, such as efficient design, the importance of water, appreciation for quality over quantity, and what excites us about the future.”
The International Property Awards celebrate the projects and achievements of companies operating in the property and real estate industry, from all over Europe. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence, recognising quality, design, safety and sustainability, among a host of other important criteria.
Following their nomination, Rebirth Design Studio underwent a thorough selection process, presenting detailed insight into the work conducted on the Timelessness project. The innovative interior design project focused on redesigning a newly constructed apartment in Malta to better fit the needs and vision of the homeowner. Blending contemporary design with classical appeal, the Rebirth team created an inspiring living space featuring an open plan layout and a soft colour palette with natural finishes, adding high-end pieces to complete the design, such as an eye-catching dining table from Timothy Oulton.
Another recent project from Rebirth transformed a chic two-bedroom apartment in Southgate, set in a mid-century building at the heart of North London. For the designer project, the innovative duo followed a bright and minimalist design prioritising aesthetics, functionality and durability, in which mid-century modern merged with soft, classy and warm to create a welcoming space with added value as a rental investment property.
Find out more about Rebirth Design Studio at www.rebirth-design.com.
