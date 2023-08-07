La-Z-Boy Davenport Is Helping Quad Cities Homeowners Craft A Flawless Interior Decor

Davenport, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor of Davenport, IA, is urging homeowners in the Quad Cities area to find out more about the free interior design services offered by its team of experienced Certified Design Experts.

Starting with an on-site, in-store, or virtual consultation, La-Z-Boy’s Certified Design Experts can help recommend interior decor ideas that truly reflect their clients’ personalities, tastes, and most importantly, their budgets. The custom room plans are enhanced with visually stunning and comfortable furniture offerings from La-Z-Boy, making the Davenport location a one-stop shop for Quad Cities homeowners who want to upgrade their living spaces to match modern standards.

After the initial consultation, the company’s professional interior designers create a plan to be approved by the client. Homeowners get to decide on all the major and minor details of the renovations such as color swatches, wood finishes, and more. The final design is also digitized with a 3D rendering to give customers a chance to visualize it before the work begins. Once the design is settled, the Certified Design Experts handle everything from ordering and setup, culminating in a final reveal that La-Z-Boy is confident will exceed all expectations.

The spokesperson for the Davenport furniture store talks about the benefits of working with its in-house professionals by saying, “Finding an interior decor designer who dedicates themselves to your project and gives it the time and attention it needs is difficult, and they don’t come cheap either. At La-Z-Boy, you get advised by the best in the business who care about ensuring that your home makeover is everything you ever dreamed of. They have years of experience in the industry and an intimate knowledge of our product catalog. Moreover, all services offered by our Certified Design Experts are free as we only charge you for the furniture and any associated delivery fees. Schedule a free consultation today to maximize your home’s beauty and utility like no other.”

Several homeowners nationwide who have benefitted from La-Z-Boy’s free design services have shared their approval in glowing testimonials. Readers can head over to the company’s website to browse through Design Stories where clients recount their experiences and Certified Design Experts talk about how they approach an interior design project.

One client who had their contemporary condo renovated with La-Z-Boy says, “As I started looking around the store, I thought 'Wow, everything is beautiful.' I felt overwhelmed by all the great choices and I couldn’t do it on my own. The designer was free, why not just go for it? And it was so easy to use - that surprised me the most. Once I saw the design it blew my mind! The designer had ideas that I wouldn’t even of thought of. I can’t believe all the things that she could do in this little square room. When we want to be together, we always grab a spot in here; we don’t even use the other rooms.”

La-Z-Boy’s Davenport location has received the same adulation from Quad Cities homeowners. The store boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from over 1000 reviews. Customers praise La-Z-Boy’s high-quality and durable furniture offerings, the helpfulness of the responsive staff, and the experience of working with the store’s interior designers.

One local client writes, “Furniture shopping has always been a combination of uncertainty and second guessing myself until I read that La-Z-Boy offered free decorator services. Shopping at La-Z-Boy was fun, not frustrating, and I feel confident that the look we came up with from their amazing selection of fabrics and furniture styles is not only unique and stylish but entirely reflective of my own taste and the look I wanted but couldn’t have pulled together on my own. So, thanks ladies for your time, patience, and expert guidance!”



Readers can get in touch with La-Z-Boy Davenport at (563) 355-7801 for inquiries or visit its retail location at 4775 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA 52807 for a first-hand look at its vast inventory.

