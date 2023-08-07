A Message of Hope, Decency and Respect for International Day of Friendship

In Seattle, volunteers from the local chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation celebrate International Day of Friendship by sharing the nonreligious moral code written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

The Way to Happiness Foundation Seattle reached out on Friendship Day with a booklet that helps foster lasting friendships by instilling decency and respect.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of friendship, volunteers from the Church of Scientology and the Seattle chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation passed out copies of The Way to Happiness on Friendship Day 2023 at the Seattle Center, home of the iconic Space Needle.

Written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, The Way to Happiness is a common-sense moral code containing 21 basic principles for a better quality of life. Nonreligious in nature, this booklet is used by people of virtually every culture and creed and empowers individuals to help others and make a difference in their neighborhoods and beyond.

“The Way to Happiness is part of our campaign to uplift neighborhoods in the greater Seattle area and in communities around Washington state,” said the group’s coordinator. “It forms a guideline that anyone can use to create a better life.”

The volunteers carried out this initiative to celebrate International Day of Friendship, proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.”

“To mark the International Day of Friendship the UN encourages governments, international organizations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that contribute to the efforts of the international community towards promoting a dialogue among civilizations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.”

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness.

Take the free online The Way to Happiness course on the website of The Way to Happiness Foundation. Or watch the public service announcements on each of the precepts or the award-winning The Way to Happiness book-on-film on the Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology Seattle is an Ideal Scientology Church, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2010. The Church is configured to serve its parishioners in their ascent to spiritual freedom and to serve as a resource for the entire community.

For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Seattle.

