Helium Launches Long Volatility Trading, Bringing Institutional-Level Access to Retail Traders

DENVER, CO, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Helium is excited to announce the introduction of its long volatility trading strategies, an innovative platform designed to offer retail traders low-cost, adaptive trades with asymmetric returns, previously exclusive to large financial institutions.

The Long Volatility service seeks to provide access to cheap, positive edge trades with nonlinear payouts and high reward-to-max-loss ratios. Through a rigorous daily optimization process, Helium scans the vast universe of all possible debit ratio spreads to uncover trades that satisfy a balanced set of criteria.

This approach emphasizes high convexity, aiming to optimize the potential acceleration in the value of the option, relative to the price of the underlying asset. By focusing on high market and Helium expected values, Helium works to maximize the end value of each long options trade. Conservative assumptions and the use of machine learning on historical options prices ensure an accurate and robust process.

Further, Helium minimizes time decay, an essential aspect that represents the daily cost of holding long options. By also considering factors such as market uncertainty, low price, long trade duration, maximum option lifetime value, and AI price forecasts, the platform offers a nuanced and intelligent trading experience.

Emphasizing low implied volatility rank, high liquidity, high historical performance, and strategic risk management, Helium's Long Volatility service sets a new standard in retail trading. It accommodates the intricacies of ratio spreads, allowing traders to understand and act on risks such as Delta, Vega, and Theta, offering insights into market vs. Helium AI options prices, and providing an historical performance view.

These tail-risk options strategies mark a significant milestone in democratizing access to trading models once reserved for large institutions. Helium's innovative approach empowers retail traders to leverage sophisticated strategies, potentially leading to a more informed and successful trading experience.

