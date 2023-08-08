Chatterspot™ Partners with VidCalls™ Adding Shopper Initiated Video Calls to Improve Digital Communications
"Chatterspot™ & VidCalls™ unite! Now offering shopper-initiated video calls for optimal digital communication. #NextGenEngagement"
Over the past two years, we have seen video call usage increase dramatically, so we have expanded our services to incorporate it into our AI marketing products.”FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED , August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatterspot™, a leading auto dealership text & email Automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with VidCalls™, a pioneer in video routing technology, to enhance their TCPA-compliant text and email marketing services. The integration of VidCalls™ patent-pending video routing technology will revolutionize digital communications, offering consumers an innovative option when responding to an Advertiser's digital marketing efforts.
— Michael Wacht, President of Chatterspot
As online car shopping becomes increasingly prevalent, Chatterspot™ aims to empower dealerships with an improved way to engage potential car shoppers. With the addition of VidCalls™ shopper-initiated video calls, consumers can now effortlessly connect with dealerships in real-time via a single click on Chatterspot™ dealer's emails and text messages. Unlike traditional video call solutions, VidCalls™ eliminates the need for passwords, appointments, or identity sharing, ensuring instant and secure connections between shoppers and dealership personnel.
Joel Benson, President of VidCalls™, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Online car shopping is now the norm, and Chatterspot™ can provide their dealers with a better way to engage car shoppers. Now shoppers can make one easy click on Chatterspot dealer's emails and text messaging and connect on a video sales call with the dealership in SECONDS."
Michael Wacht, President of Chatterspot™, highlighted the increasing popularity of video calls in recent years and the strategic decision to incorporate it into their AI marketing products. "Over the past two years, we have seen video call usage increase dramatically, so we have expanded our services to incorporate it into our AI marketing products," said Michael Wacht. "Chatterspot clients can expect higher engagement and sales with this new feature."
The collaboration between Chatterspot™ and VidCalls™ signifies a commitment to delivering reliable, and effective marketing solutions for their clients. By enabling online customers to connect with sellers and receive immediate answers to their questions through video calls, this partnership aims to foster higher levels of support, trust, and stronger relationships with customers.
"Providing online customers with the ability to connect with the seller to get any questions answered immediately provides a higher level of support, builds online trust, and relationships," stated Joel Benson. "When you can respond quickly and meet face-to-face with the consumer, you have a definite advantage."
###
About Chatterspot™
Chatterspot™ is revolutionizing the auto dealership industry with cutting-edge text and email automation solutions. As a leader in this sector, Chatterspot™ employs AI technology to streamline the deployment process and craft relevant, personalized messaging that resonates with consumers.
With a focus on compliance, Chatterspot's TCPA-compliant tools empower automotive dealerships from the bustling east coast to the tropical shores of Hawaii to enhance their digital marketing efforts.
Our offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of both single point locations and expansive multi-point dealer groups. By driving customer engagement through targeted and effective communication, Chatterspot™ is the go-to platform for dealerships seeking a robust and responsive digital marketing solution.
Whether you're a neighborhood dealership or a nationwide network, Chatterspot™ is dedicated to being your best digital marketing ally, ensuring you stay connected with your customers and ahead of the competition. For more information on how Chatterspot™ can transform your dealership's communication strategy.
https://www.chatterspot.com/
About VidCalls™:
VidCalls™, a trailblazing division of EventNetUSA, represents the forefront of innovation in the realm of video routing technology. With a legacy stretching over 38 years, EventNetUSA has been a recognized leader in consumer brand experiential marketing. VidCalls™ further builds on this tradition of excellence by offering state-of-the-art, patent-pending solutions that are transforming the way consumers and advertisers connect.
VidCalls™ is driven by the mission to revolutionize digital communications. Its unique technology enables shopper-initiated video calls, thereby simplifying and personalizing the connection between consumers and advertisers in real-time. By breaking down barriers in communication and making personal connections more accessible, VidCalls™ not only enhances customer engagement but also contributes to building stronger, more meaningful relationships between brands and their audiences.
The innovations by VidCalls™ stand as a testament to EventNetUSA's commitment to continuously pushing the boundaries of marketing technology. It is not just about connecting people; it's about creating a whole new way of experiencing brands and products.
For more information about VidCalls™ visit: www.VidCalls.com
About EventNetUSA:
Celebrating 40 years of innovation and creativity, EventNetUSA is a leading consumer brand experiential marketing company renowned for crafting unforgettable events that allow consumers to personally experience the unique features and benefits of various products. With an impressive portfolio that resonates with both quality and diversity, EventNetUSA has earned its reputation as an industry pioneer.
The clients of EventNetUSA read like a "Who's Who" of the business world and include esteemed brands such as Carnival, Chevrolet, Visa, McDonald's, JetBlue, T-Mobile, CBS Sports, Mini Cooper, Humana, Aetna, Revlon, L’Oréal, Frito-Lay, Nestle, Kellogg’s, Yoplait, LaCroix, Bigelow, Homewood Suites, and Dunkin' Donuts.
With each engagement, EventNetUSA strives to bridge the gap between consumers and brands, transforming ordinary interactions into extraordinary experiences. Whether it's a lively Carnival cruise, a dynamic Chevrolet car showcase, or a luxurious L'Oréal beauty event, EventNetUSA brings products to life in a way that resonates with consumers.
The success of EventNetUSA lies in its commitment to quality, its creative vision, and its relentless pursuit of excellence. By crafting events that are not only engaging but also informative, EventNetUSA helps brands form lasting and meaningful connections with their audiences.
For more information about EventNetUSA's, visit: www.eventnetusa.com/work
Peter Martin
Cactus Sky Digital
+1 410-296-2343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn