The growing transition towards cloud-based management systems in the warehouse industry is anticipated to boost the demand for WMS based on the SaaS model.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2031| Top Players Such as-Koeber, Softeon & Tecsys." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global warehouse management systems market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, growth of e-commerce, and growing demand for improved supply chain and customer relationship management drive the growth of the warehouse management system market. However, costly deployment of WMS solutions, lack of process standardization in distribution and insufficient knowledge of WMS among small-scale industries hinder the market growth. Moreover, suppliers' need for obtaining greater efficiency and productivity offer lucrative opportunity for growth of the WMS market.

The global warehouse management system market is segmented into components, user type, deployment models, industry verticals, and regions. Depending on the component, the market is divided into software and services. Based on user type, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. By Deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on industry verticals, it is bifurcated into retail and consumer goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food and beverages, transportation and logistics, automotive and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment grabbed the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global warehouse management systems industry, and is likely to lead the trail through 2030. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.7% through the forecast period.

Based on component type, the software segment held the major share of more than three-fifths of the global market in 2020 and is likely to hold its lead status through the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.7% in 2030.

By region, North America held more than two-fifths of the market share in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its dominance through 2030. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% through 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the report include HighJump Software Inc. (Korber), IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Jda Software Group, Inc. (Blue Yonder Group, Inc.), Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PSI Logistic, SAP SE, Softeon, Inc., and Tecsys, Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario -

● The COVID-19 outbreak created a significant turmoil in most industries globally. While few companies faced a reduction in business operations, others faced severe outcomes such as shutdown of businesses.

● However, the pandemic positively impacted the growth of the warehouse management system market as the implementation of measures such as lockdowns and social distancing led consumers to opt for online purchasing, thus raising the demand for warehousing and WMS technologies.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.