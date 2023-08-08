Income for Life Partners with Advisory Firms Across America

Matt and Sam Are Here for You and Your Clients. Income for Life Robert J. Smith, Smith Profits, A Robert J. Smith Productions Company

IFL’s Partnerships Provide the Opportunity to Secure Retirements for Even More Families.

Education is key, and there is not a better place to start than at Income For Life.” — Matt Nelson, Founder, Income for Life

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Income For Life (IFL) is partnering with top retirement and personal financial advisory firms all across the United States to assist them with several national awareness campaigns. Each one is dedicated to help people at or near retirement with guaranteed lifetime income strategies. That way, when they retire, they can STAY RETIRED.IFL is offering exclusive regional territories to top advisory firms with hard-working, ethical agents with proven skills in retirement planning. These awareness campaigns will facilitate client introductions, education, and access to the most recent and effective strategies for serving these individuals and their families.Income For Life, headquartered in Topeka, Kansas, America’s heartland, holds the view that retiring is easy, yet STAYING retired is often difficult for many. Matt Nelson, president/CEO of IFL and co-host of The Income For Life Show, has been working with retirees and advisors for over the past three decades, from coast to coast and border to border with one simple message in mind:WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU STAY RETIRED!Nelson feels that this simple retirement goal will allow retirees and near retirees to have a single starting place for guaranteed retirement income education and strategies. Advisors across the country are jumping on board to be able to access all of the IFL brand recognition, as well as access to potential clients looking to learn more about guaranteed lifetime income opportunities."At IFL, we understand that running out of money in retirement is the #1 concern of retirees. Even more frightening than death itself." Says Nelson. "We want to educate retirees all across the country in that there are indeed accessible strategies that will take this fear off the table. You see these retirement plans all the time on television, but the companies never tell you how they work because they want you to call them. We at IFL will pull back the curtain and show you exactly how they work so you can determine if one of these opportunities fits into your retirement goals."Sam Thyfault, Vice President of Operations, and co-host of The Income For Life Show, feels the same way. "At Income For Life, we specialize in what we like to call 'common-sense' retirement income planning. Everyone that accesses our educational platform and listens to the IFL Show leaves with a better understanding of how they can STAY RETIRED! We feel this is the top priority of nearly every retiree in America. All of us at IFL are in a great position to assist them in this process. Assist them in ways that make sense to them!"Advisory firms across the America are taking notice and are partnering with IFL to assist them in the geographic areas that they service."The addition of the IFL process into the advisor's existing practice is a perfect fit!" Nelson says. "Education is key, and there is not a better place to start than at Income For Life."-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Smith Profits , A Robert J. Smith Productions Company:Smith Profits has produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results four decades ago while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith ProfitsToday, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith is a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company’s core businesses include: Public Relations and Influence; Branding and Content; Interview Bookings and Advertising; Television and Film; Books, Magazines and Comic Books That Sell Your Company’s Products and Services. Robert J. Smith ProductionsFor more information, visit Smith Profits and Robert J. Smith Productions. Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.Me/RobertJSmith.Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, Forbes Business Council (407) 508-0200. Robert@RobertJSmith.com and Britt Reid Press@RobertJSmith.com.

Income for Life is Unrivaled in its Ability to Plan for Your Guranteed Income