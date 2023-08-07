PRIB: Senate commends 'Filipinas' for historic win

PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 7, 2023 Senate commends 'Filipinas' for historic win Recognizing their historic achievement at the FIFA Women's World Cup, the Senate adopted a resolution commending and congratulating the Philippine Women's National Football Team (PWNFT) or the "Filipinas" for their victory against the formidable New Zealand team. Senate Resolution No. 80 (SRN 80), sponsored by Sen. Pia Cayetano, was adopted during the plenary session Wednesday, August 7, 2023, taking into consideration SRNs 715, 720, and 722. "The Philippine Senate takes great pride in acknowledging and celebrating the exceptional achievements of Filipino athletes who have brought honor and glory to our nation," the resolution stated. According to Cayetano, the Filipinas stunned the world during the 2023 Women's World Cup following their historic first goal and first win against New Zealand with a full-time score of 1-0 at the Wellington Regional Stadium on July 25, 2023. She said Sarina Bolden scored the historic goal through a header in the 24th minute of the first half, set up by a cross from Sara Eggesvik. "I want to thank our dear colleague for the support not only by cheering but also through funding," Cayetano, who headed the delegation in New Zealand, said. The chamber, in the resolution, also acknowledged the solid defense mounted by the team, particularly the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, who was later declared as the Visa Player of the Match. SRN 80 also recognized the unwavering support, dedication, exceptional expertise, and guidance of the coaching staff led by Coach Alen Stajcic and team manager Jefferson Cheng, who have been instrumental in preparing and leading the team to the historic win. "This triumphant achievement resonates deeply with the Filipino people, as it not only showcases the team's prowess on the global stage but also symbolizes the resilience and indomitable spirit of the Philippines," the resolution added. In his co-sponsorship speech, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva commended the Filipinas for showing their talent, heart, passion, and dedication in clinching the first-ever World Cup win in the Philippines' first-ever appearance in the tournament. "Their names are already etched in history and we will forever be grateful to them and the entire coaching staff and people behind the team for bringing this unforgettable glory to the country," Villanueva added. Senators Sonny Angara, Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, Raffy Tulfo, and Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada also commended and praised the PWNFT for bringing glory and honor to the country and for showing that the Filipino is truly world-class. Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. had co-sponsored the resolution with all members of the chamber named co-authors.