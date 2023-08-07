Việt Nam, Indonesia to raise trade to $15b by 2028: Leaders

VIETNAM, August 7 - JAKARTA – Việt Nam attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Indonesia, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ told Indonesian President Joko Widodo at their meeting in Jakarta on Monday.

President Widodo spoke highly of Chairman Huệ’s official visit to Indonesia on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership (2013 - 2023), saying it had created momentum for the bilateral cooperation to grow more intensively, extensively and practically.

The strategic partnership had not only brought benefits to the two countries but also contributed to peace, stability and prosperity in the region, he stressed.

Chairman Huệ conveyed greetings and regards from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to the Indonesian leader.

The top legislator congratulated Indonesia on its 78th Independence Day, and noted his firm belief that the country would reap more achievements in all spheres, and hold an increasing role and position in the world.

Informing the host about the outcomes of his official visit to Indonesia and his attendance at the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44), Chairman Huệ said the two legislatures signed a cooperation agreement aiming to boost their relations, thus contributing to fostering the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship, towards advancing it to a new height.

Both leaders rejoiced at the rapid, effective development of the strategic partnership in key spheres, especially trade with two-way revenue hitting a record of over US$14 billion last year.

They agreed to step up the exchange of delegations at all levels and through all channels, and effectively implement signed agreements.

The two countries will work to raise their bilateral trade to over $15 billion by 2028 in a more balanced way.

The leaders also shared the view that the two countries need to further maintain existing supply chains, and closely cooperate to form new, strategic ones, saying both sides have strengths to boost collaboration in navigation and fishery, as well as new areas such as digital transformation and just energy transition.

President Widodo thanked Việt Nam for its support for Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, and suggested Việt Nam continue its coordination to enhance ASEAN’s centrality and implement the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

On this occasion, Chairman Huệ conveyed invitations of Party General Secretary Trọng and President Thưởng to President Widodo to soon visit Việt Nam this year. — VNA/VNS