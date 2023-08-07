Centering Healthcare Institute Appoints Tammea S. Tyler as CEO

Boston, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI), a national non-profit organization with a mission to improve health and transform the way care is delivered, announced today the appointment of Tammea S. Tyler, MSW/MBA as Chief Executive Officer.



Under Tammea's stewardship, CHI will continue to focus on engaging multiple stakeholders to help them understand and recognize the importance of the Centering approach to transform the way that they deliver healthcare. By showcasing the potential impact the Centering model can have on the communities it serves, CHI will develop new strategies to demonstrate how Centering can make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and support for vulnerable groups.





Andrea Darby-Stewart MD, CHI Board Chair, expressed great enthusiasm for the appointment of Tammea as the new Chief Executive.

“The Board is delighted to have appointed Tammea as our new Chief Executive. Her deep expertise in birth equity and philanthropy, and her diverse background in working with state affiliates, coalitions, and state advocates on policy and legislative shifts will strengthen policy initiatives and broaden the impact of the Centering model of care. We look forward to supporting her as we drive our long-term strategy to support current programs and expand access to the Centering model of group healthcare in communities where group care can have the greatest impact.”

As part of Tammea’s vision, CHI will continue advocating for policies that place the health of moms and babies as a top priority. Through continued advocacy, CHI will elevate awareness about the power of the Centering model to improve health outcomes and encourage policymakers and medical authorities to prioritize its adoption in healthcare systems. By doing so, Tammea believes CHI can be at the forefront of ensuring equitable and improved maternal and infant health outcomes for all communities.





“It is concerning that Black women still face significant disparities in birth outcomes, with a 3-4 times higher likelihood of experiencing pregnancy-related complications leading to maternal mortality,” Tammea said. “The CenteringPregnancy model has shown promising results in improving birth outcomes and narrowing racial disparities, especially for African American women who have historically faced deep inequities in this area. By implementing this model, which emphasizes group care and community support, CHI aims to promote healthier pregnancies, reduce adverse birth outcomes, and ultimately save lives among vulnerable populations.”

Tammea brings over 30 years of experience and expertise to the CHI team. She joins CHI from Global Foundation for Girls where she was the Chief Executive Officer for the past 7 years, spearheading their global birth justice initiatives. Earlier in her career, she held COO, Executive Director, and Vice President level roles in National and International organizations focused on Community Health, Birth Equity and Reproductive Health.

About Centering Healthcare Institute

CHI is a national non-profit organization, based in Boston, MA, with a mission to improve health and transform the way care is delivered. With over two decades of experience as the go-to resource for group healthcare, CHI has pioneered and sustained the Centering model of group care currently offered to nearly 500 healthcare practice sites impacting 60,000 patients each year. The evidence-based Centering model combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy® and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through age two of the child. The CenteringHealthcare® model of care is being extended to many different health conditions including groups for asthma, diabetes, opioid recovery, cancer survivors, chronic pain and other patient populations. Visit www.centeringhealthcare.org for more information.

