Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals Market to be Worth US$ 9,083.1 million By 2033| Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s latest report on Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the worldwide Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals market is valued at US$ 4,131.3 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 9,083.1 million by 2033. Over the next decade, global Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 8.2%.



When marine sources are considered potential sources for various products, there are few in particular that hold potential. Marine sponges are one of the most resourceful marine animals. More than any other marine animal tested for its potential use in medicine, chemicals derived from marine sponges have been shown to produce the highest number of valuable compounds that can be utilized in the medicine and pharmaceutical industry. Apart from marine sponges, algae, cnidarians, bryozoans, and ascidians are also valuable sources of bioactive compounds that have therapeutic properties. Moreover, numerous diatom species and phytoplankton strains have antibacterial and antifungal characteristics.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8711

Technological advancements in the field of medicine have helped the industry explore and find alternative sources for the manufacture of medical products. There is a growing interest in the potential of ocean bodies as a valuable source of bioactive compounds which are increasingly used in the field of medicine. Marine by-products and marine sources have been used to formulate various cosmetic products like marine collagen, they are also used in animal feed as protein alternatives, and their characteristic as an efficient source of chemical compounds in the pharmaceutical sector is also gaining a lot of interest of scientists.

Key Takeaways from the Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals Report:

The global Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals market is expected to reach a valuation of US $ 9,083.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals is likely to soar at 8 .2 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. U.S. is projected to hold a dominant value share of 20.3% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. The United States Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,925.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. United Kingdom market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 5.6% during the projection period.



“Marine sponges and Bryozoans are a few of the many marine organisms that are rich in useful compounds for the medical and pharmaceutical industry” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Who is Winning?

Pfizer Inc., TerSera Therapeutics LLC., Janssen Products, LP, Eisai Inc., Biotium, PharmaMar, Zeltia ZEL.MC, High Liner Foods Inc., GFR Pharma, Amway Corp., General Mills Inc, Standard Functional Foods Group, Abbott Laboratories, Roquette Kloetze, Rizhao Jiejing Ocean Biotechnolare key Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals manufacturers listed in the report. These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

2020: Remdesivir, a drug that is widely used to treat covid-19 was formulated with the help of marine sponge Tectitethya crypta. Remdesivir was initially used to treat ebola before covid-19. It is an effective drug used to reduce the recovery time in a patient to four days, however, did not help in the reduction of fatalities of covid-19.



Marine-derived Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type: Antibacterial Anti-inflammatory Neuroprotective Antiviral agent Anticancer Analgesic Antimicrobial

By Source: Algae Tunicate/Ascidiacea Marine Sponges Actinomyces Mollusc Bryoza Shark Cartilage Marine Fungi Soft Corals

By Sales Channel: Prescription Based Over the Counter Drug Stores Pharmacies Retail Stores Online Merchandizers

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8711

Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals market based on ingredient type (Fish Meal, Fish Oil, Crustaceans, Mollusc), Species (Cattle, Poultry, Pig, Equine, Aquaculture), Life Cycle (Starter feed, Grower feed, Finisher feed, Brooder feed), across various regions.

Explore More Trending Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Marine Gensets Market: The global marine gensets market is valued at US$ 5.3 billion in 2023. Worldwide sales of marine gensets are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 8.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Marine Hyaluronic Ingredients Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%, the global marine hyaluronic ingredients market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1,795.8 million in 2023 to US$ 3,533.7 million by 2033.

Marine Peptides Market: The global marine peptides market size is expected to expand from US$ 273.8 million in 2023 to US$ 481.7 million by 2033.

Marine Supplements Market: The marine supplements market is projected to witness substantial growth, with its global size anticipated to increase from US$ 6,635.4 million in 2023 to US$ 13,669.9 million by 2033.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube