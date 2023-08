Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size is projected to reach USD 66.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.67%: Straits Research

The global point of care diagnostics market size was valued at USD 37.12 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 66.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period (2022–2030), The residential end-use market sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Point-of-Care diagnostics are techniques used for the early and rapid diagnosis of disease. These techniques are susceptible and cost-effective and are applied in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratories. The increasing prevalence of target illnesses is the most important factor driving market expansion. Point of care treatment permits speedy and dependable diagnostic testing with instantaneous results, enabling physicians/patients to make care-related decisions remotely and immediately.





Increasing Value of Point of Care Diagnostics for Environmental Monitoring and Public Health and Proliferation of Infectious Diseases Drives the Global Market

The growing significance of point-of-care diagnostics in environmental monitoring and public health necessitates the development of technologies that simplify networking, making it more comfortable for medical practitioners to interpret test findings appropriately. Point-of-care tests can significantly improve the management of infectious diseases , especially in developing countries where timely access to healthcare can be challenging and when the healthcare system is underdeveloped and underfunded. In East and Southern Africa in 2021, UNAIDS estimated approximately 21.2 million HIV-positive individuals. Twenty thousand newly diagnosed cases of HIV were tallied throughout the Middle East and North Africa. It is anticipated that the demand for diagnostics that can be completed at the point of care will rise, accelerating the process of treating HIV infection.

Evolution of Remote Monitoring of Patients Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The application of digital technology is projected to substantially impact the creation of POC solutions in settings with limited resources. As part of their go-to-market strategy, businesses in the POCT sector should place the utmost importance on expanding their use of telehealth as the industry standard. It is anticipated that the emergence of remote patient monitoring systems such as PixCell Medical, point-of-care technology for CBC testing, would benefit the market's development.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 66.37 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 37.12 billion CAGR 6.67% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Qiagen; Danaher Corp.; Becton Dickinson (BD); Biomerieux SA; Abbott Laboratories; Siemens Healthcare AG; Zoetis, Inc.; Instrumentation Laboratory; Nova Biomedical; Trividia Health, Inc.; Quidel Corp.; Trinity Biotech; Sekisui Diagnostics; Orasure Technologies, Inc.; Nipro Corp.; Spectral Medical, Inc. Key Market Opportunities Implementation of Remote Patient Monitoring Key Market Drivers Growing Significance in Environmental Monitoring and Public Health

Rise of Infectious Diseases

Regional Analysis

North America maintained the largest revenue share in the global point of care diagnostics market due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases and critical players in both the United States and Canada. For example, in March 2022, the company bioLytical Laboratories Inc., situated in Canada, was awarded CE marking for the iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Home Test.

Key Highlights

The global point of care diagnostics market size was valued at USD 37.12 billion in 2021 . It is projected to reach USD 66.37 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at . It is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product, the market is divided into Glucose Testing, Hb1Ac Testing, Coagulation Testing, Fertility/Pregnancy, Infectious Disease, Cardiac Markers, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, Hematology, Primary Care Systems, Decentralized Clinical Chemistry, Feces, Lipid Testing, Cancer Marker, Blood Gas/Electrolytes, Ambulatory Chemistry, Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing, and Urinalysis/Nephrology. The infectious disorders segment owns a significant market share and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

the market is divided into Glucose Testing, Hb1Ac Testing, Coagulation Testing, Fertility/Pregnancy, Infectious Disease, Cardiac Markers, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, Hematology, Primary Care Systems, Decentralized Clinical Chemistry, Feces, Lipid Testing, Cancer Marker, Blood Gas/Electrolytes, Ambulatory Chemistry, Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing, and Urinalysis/Nephrology. The infectious disorders segment owns a significant market share and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, homes, assisted living healthcare facilities, and laboratories. The clinic segment is the most dominant in the global point of care diagnostics market, and pharmacy and retail clinics as the most significant contributors to this segment revenue.

the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, homes, assisted living healthcare facilities, and laboratories. The clinic segment is the most dominant in the global point of care diagnostics market, and pharmacy and retail clinics as the most significant contributors to this segment revenue. North America maintained the largest revenue share in the global point of care diagnostics market.

Competitors in Point of Care Diagnostics Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Qiagen

Danaher Corp.

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Biomerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare AG

Zoetis, Inc

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health, Inc

Quidel Corp

Trinity Biotech

Sekisui Diagnostics

Orasure Technologies, Inc

Nipro Corp.

Spectral Medical, Inc





Segmentation of Point of Care Diagnostics Market

By Product

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Coagulation Testing

Fertility/Pregnancy

Infectious Disease

Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Hematology

Primary Care Systems

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Feces

Lipid Testing

Cancer Marker

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Ambulatory Chemistry

Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

Urinalysis/Nephrology

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratories

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Recent Development

June 2022- Roche launches the VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner for digital pathology, enhancing patient care with precision diagnostics.

Roche launches the VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner for digital pathology, enhancing patient care with precision diagnostics. June 2022- Roche launches human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling solution, expanding cervical cancer screening options.

Roche launches human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling solution, expanding cervical cancer screening options. May 2022- QIAGEN launches therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit featuring C797S detection to help guide non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment.

QIAGEN launches therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit featuring C797S detection to help guide non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment. June 2022- BD Collaborates with Mayo Clinic Platform, Leveraging Real-World Clinical Data to Improve Post-Market Device Surveillance, Drive Innovation for Patient Care.





News Media

Global Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.45% During 2020 –2030

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 6.67%





