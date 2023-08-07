Brain Imaging Modalities Market Size is projected to reach $19.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.71%: Straits Research

According to the research, the global brain imaging modalities market size was worth $12.19 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach $19.01 billion by the end of 2031. During the projected period 2023-2031, the market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.71%, One of the most lucrative markets may be in North America, which is one of the many important regions.

New York, United States, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the discipline of neurological testing, imaging tools of the brain are utilised for the purpose of identifying anomalies in the neurons being tested. Neurological illnesses such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, brain tumours, Alzheimer's disease, and sleep problems are all caused by abnormalities in the growth of neurons. Other neurological disorders include dementia and sleep disturbances. Functional brain imaging devices are an excellent option to invasive neurosurgery in a number of clinical situations.





Increase in Brain Cancer

The expansion of the overall brain imaging market is anticipated to be driven in large part by the rising rates of neurodegenerative illnesses and the rising prevalence of brain cancer throughout the world. It is also anticipated that the introduction of novel products from major players in the imaging segment would boost the overall market for brain imaging.

One of the most important aspects that is predicted to drive the market during the forecast period is the rising number of traffic accidents that are occurring all over the world. One of the drivers that is expected to increase the revenue of the brain imaging market is the technological advantages in the imaging techniques. Another driver is the availability of reimbursement programmes for various types of imaging tests, including brain imaging tests. Both of these factors are expected to increase.

Development of Healthcare Diagnostics

It is anticipated that the continuously expanding healthcare diagnostics and imaging segment as well as novel initiatives for the management of neurological diseases would provide increasing potential for growth in the global functional brain imaging systems market. In addition, an increase in the number of patients requiring critical care for brain aneurysms and traumatic brain injuries is driving up the need for functional brain imaging equipment.

It is also anticipated that increasing applications of functional brain imaging systems for the prevention of brain haemorrhage in hospitals and ambulatory care centres under the supervision of authorised caregivers would drive the expansion of the market.

The use of innovative radioactive biomarkers in conjunction with the appropriate and tried-and-true equipment for functional brain imaging is helping to increase the rate of acceptance among surgeons, doctors, and oncologists alike. Patients have also shown a high level of acceptability for functional brain imaging systems as a result of the large value structure that these technologies offer in the treatment of brain-related diseases.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 19.01 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.19 billion CAGR 5.71% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Imaging Type, Patient Type, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Varian Medical Systems,General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems. Siemens, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba medical systems, Hitachi Medical systems, MR Solutions, Esaote SpA and Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd Key Market Opportunities Development of Healthcare Diagnostics to Spur Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increase in Brain Cancer to Foster Market Growth

Regional Overview of Brain Imaging Modalities Market

One of the most lucrative markets may be in North America, which is one of the many important regions. The rise has been backed, to a considerable extent, by significant investments made in the healthcare business as well as the implementation of cutting-edge functional imaging technology. It is anticipated that the United States will continue to see substantial growth during the projection period, which will allow it to maintain its dominant position in the North American region in 2020 with a total market share of 82.9 percent. The existence of a well-established and continuously expanding healthcare system as well as large functional brain imaging system providers in the nation are the primary factors propelling the expansion of this market.

Key Highlights

According to the research, the global brain imaging modalities market size was worth $12.19 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach $19.01 billion by the end of 2031. During the projected period 2023-2031, the market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.71%.

was worth and is predicted to reach . During the projected period 2023-2031, the market is estimated to develop at a . Rise in brain cancer fuelling the market

Rise in traffic accidents is driving the market growth.

Continuous expansion of healthcare diagnostics are a great opportunity for the market to grow.

Based on imaging type, the global brain imaging market is segmented as: Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT).

Based on Patient Type market is segmented into- Adults and Paediatrics and Infants.

market is segmented into- Adults and Paediatrics and Infants. Based on end user, the global brain imaging market is segmented as: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract research organization (CRO’s), Biotech Companies, Research Institutes.

the global brain imaging market is segmented as: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract research organization (CRO’s), Biotech Companies, Research Institutes. One of the most lucrative markets may be in North America, which is one of the many important regions. The rise has been backed, to a considerable extent, by significant investments made in the healthcare business as well as the implementation of cutting-edge functional imaging technology.





Competitors in Brain Imaging Modalities Market

V arian Medical Systems

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba medical systems

Hitachi Medical systems

MR Solutions

Esaote SpA

Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

Segmentation of Brain Imaging Modalities Market

By Imaging Type

Computed Tomography (CT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)

By Patient Type

Adults and Paediatrics

Infants

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract research organization (CRO’s)

Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Recent Developments

At RSNA 2020 in November 2020, Philips unveiled IntelliSpace Portal 12, a next-generation Advanced Visualization Workspace with AI capabilities. To support diagnostic process, including follow-up and communication across cardiology, pulmonology, cancer, and neurology, IntelliSpace Portal now includes a strong set of new AI-assisted quantitative evaluation and automatic results production tools. Its AI-assisted pulmonary capabilities include the evaluation of COVID-19-related complicated lung diseases.

Siemens unveiled its smallest and lightest whole-body MRI in November 2020.

In October 2020, MR Solutions secured a purchase order for their preclinical equipment worth up to USD 10 million from prestigious institutions.





