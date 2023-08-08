Elastos Partners with Tencent Cloud to Accelerate Web3 Innovation

Elastos and Tencent Cloud Partner to Accelerate Web3 Innovation Fakhul Miah, Global Head of Growth for Elastos

Introducing decentralised tech solutions for companies looking to build Web3 products and services.

This collaboration further demonstrates that Elastos’ decentralised solutions are one of the most complete interoperable tech stacks available for builders and developers of Web3.” — Fakhul Miah, Global Head of Growth at Elastos

SINGAPORE, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elastos, a prominent Web3 ecosystem has announced a partnership with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, looking to drive innovation and propel the growth of Web3. This marks a significant milestone in the advancement of the modern internet, fostering inclusivity, security, and unprecedented opportunities for developers and startups in the Web3 space.

The partnership opens new avenues for collaboration and synergy. Elastos will utilise Tencent Cloud's robust infrastructure as a cloud service provider for various tech-supporting services and platform operations. Additionally, Tencent Cloud will provide discounts and support to developers, collaborating on respective cloud credit grant programs and listing Elastos products on their marketplace.

Recognising the importance of a strong infrastructure for Web3 projects, both parties will present Tencent Cloud as an infrastructure option to developers and validators within the Elastos ecosystem. This will provide Web3 developers with seamless access to Tencent Cloud's powerful resources, enabling them to create innovative and scalable decentralised applications.

Through the partnership, Tencent Cloud will provide customized offers and incentives to builders within the Elastos ecosystem, facilitating seamless integration with Tencent Cloud's cloud services. Additionally, Tencent Cloud will introduce Elastos to its ecosystem partners, creating new avenues for collaboration and growth. Moreover, Tencent Cloud will offer Elastos the opportunity to showcase relevant Web3-related products and offers on its marketplace, providing exposure to a vast customer base and driving adoption. To empower the growth of startups in the Web3 industry, Elastos will invite Tencent Cloud as a partner to join its upcoming startup grant programme. At the same time, Elastos will become a partner to Tencent Cloud's 'Web3 Startup program’. Both Elastos and Tencent Cloud will have the opportunity to nominate startups for each other’s programmes, helping to create a supportive and well-resourced community.

“This collaboration with one of the largest cloud providers in the world, further demonstrates that Elastos’ decentralised solutions are one of the most complete interoperable tech stacks available for builders and developers of Web3,” says Fakhul Miah, Global Head of Growth at Elastos. “This will open up opportunities for traditional companies to easily explore the benefits of Web3 while allowing native Web3 companies to provide truly self-sovereign identity solutions to their users.”

Looking ahead, Elastos and Tencent Cloud will aim to explore joint business and product development opportunities, looking to integrate Elastos and Tencent Cloud's platforms and solutions into new cutting-edge services for the growing Web3 industry.

“This collaboration will pave the way for the integration of multiple best in class service providers to give Elastos ecosystem builders and users multiple choices for Web3-related services, including identity solutions, ensuring a seamless and secure digital experience,” says Miah.

-----

About Elastos:

Elastos is a Web3 ecosystem powered by a suite of open-source, decentralized technologies for identity, security, communication, data storage and commerce. It gives developers the hardware and software tools to build truly decentralized applications from games to social platforms, DeFi, and marketplaces.

As the only Web3 ecosystem with a blockchain dedicated to DIF and W3C compliant decentralized identifiers (DIDs), a unique secure dual-chain architecture, and a hybrid consensus, Elastos champions self-sovereignty. By providing unlimited control, security and interoperability, as well as grants and guidance for those who wish to build a truly decentralized web, Elastos is perfectly positioned to allow everyone to forge their own digital destiny.

Find out more at: https://elastos.info/digital-destiny



About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security.

As for Web3, Tencent Cloud is committed to helping builders accelerate the adoption of decentralized technology, with our connections with global Web3 ecosystem players, and our simple, secure tools and cloud infrastructure.

Find out more at: https://www.tencentcloud.com/solutions/web3