LED Driver Market Trends, Future Estimations, and Imminent Investment Pockets 2021–2030

LED Driver Market Global Opportunity Analysis 2030

Surge in adoption of energy-efficient lighting and rise in development of programmable LED drivers fuel the growth of the global LED driver market.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023

The latest LED Driver Market intelligence study over 2021 to 2030 by Allied Market Research provides a detailed analysis pertaining to the global revenue size & forecast, segmental splits, regional & country-level outlook, market dynamics & trends, Porters’ five force analysis, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, market share analysis, and patent analysis.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: According to the report, the global LED driver market size was valued at $7,400.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $79,333.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2030. Surge in adoption of energy-efficient lighting, rise in development of programmable LED drivers, and increase in implementation of smart infrastructure in developing regions fuel the growth of the global LED driver market. However, high costs of installation hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of IoT enabled lighting solutions presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭

The report offers an in-depth study of the current LED Driver Market scenario, estimates, changing aspects, and dynamic forces of the sector to identify the essential opportunities from 2021 to 2030. A comprehensive assessment of the aspects that propel and impede the growth is also provided. Explicit analysis of the market size and its proper segmentation help determine the prevalent LED Driver Market opportunities.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

The study comprises various parameters such as parent/peer market analysis, top player positioning in the base year, value chain analysis, impact of government regulations on the market, and market dynamics, which directly or indirectly impact the LED Driver Market growth.

The LED Driver Market dynamics includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this industry. Drivers state the factors that boost the growth of the market, whereas restraints are likely to hamper the market growth. Opportunities are the factors that act as the catalysts of the market. All these factors, along with data facts, are covered in the study.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

The global LED Driver Market is segmented depending on by luminaire type, supply type component, end user and region.

The LED Driver Market segmental analysis is offered (real time and forecast) in both quantitative and qualitative terms. This helps the clients to identify the most lucrative segment to consider for their further investments, based on the comprehensive backend analysis about the segmental performance. In addition to brief understanding of the operating companies and their development activities with respect to the global market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The global LED Driver Market is analyzed across four key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

In the company profiles chapter, the LED Driver Market report provides detailed profiles of key players in the global industry. Company overview, business overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, global footprint, and recent developments are the key aspects included in the company profiles. It helps in understanding the business strategies adopted by the companies. The report further features these companies in the competitive landscape chapter, which covers product/service mapping of top players, competitive dashboard, competitive heatmap. Thus, a comprehensive analysis of the leading and upcoming companies provides a wider preview toward understanding the LED Driver Market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 Texas Instruments, Osram GmbH, Maxim Integrated, Atmel Corporation, General Electric Company, ROHM Semiconductors, Macroblock Inc., ON Semiconductor, Cree, Inc., and AC Electronics.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

AMR offers its clients LED Driver Market comprehensive research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs, which majorly include interviews with industry participants, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence. The in-house industry experts play an instrumental role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models refine the data & statistics and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.

Key Market Segments

By Luminaire Type

• Decorative Lamps

• Reflectors

• Type A Lamp

• Others

By Supply Type

• Constant Current

• Constant Voltage

By Component

• Driver IC

• Discrete Components

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

