In-Vehicle Infotainment Market size to valuable $50.8 billion, globally, by 2030 at 10.8% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) refers to a collection of information and entertainment features available in vehicles. These features encompass the Human Machine Interface (HMI), media connectivity, AV player, telematics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Burlingame, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Device Type (In-Car Navigation Systems, In-car Video Systems, and In-Car Audio Systems), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (Compact Cars, Luxury Cars, and Mid-Size Cars); Commercial Vehicles (LCV, Heavy Trucks, and Heavy Buses)), By Distribution Channel (OEM Channel, and Aftermarket Channel ), By Technology Type (Embedded Telematics, Tethered Telematics, and Integrated Telematics), - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023–2030.” According to the report, the global in-vehicle infotainment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 22.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.



Analysts’ Views on Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

In-vehicle infotainment systems are integrated systems in automobiles designed for providing entertainment, connectivity, navigation, and other multimedia services to consumers. These systems comprise features such as displays, touchscreen, smartphone integration, internet access, audio/video playback, and Bluetooth connectivity, which further enhances the driving experience and passenger entertainment.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market:

The rise in inclination toward innovation for enhancement of in-vehicle user experience is a major trend in the global in-vehicle infotainment market. There is a major shift in automotive industry all over the world, as the manufacturers are shifting toward designing and developing innovative technologies for offering better connectivity solutions, advance vehicle safety, and enhancing in-vehicle user experience. In-vehicle infotainment is a major technology that functions as a central point of all the novel automotive systems, as it combines the functions of these systems in order to control and monitor them from once central point. This trend is further expected to aid in growth of the global in-vehicle infotainment market.

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – Drivers

Growing demand for automotive telematics to boost the market growth

With a smart infotainment systems integrated in connected vehicles, OEM and users can preview insights of vehicle that offer the enhance vehicle data to manufacturers and buyers, which further allows them to understand different aspects of the vehicle such as vehicle repairs, component conditions, and others shared on the central unit of the vehicle. The use of these system further enhances the performance of the vehicle and allows the manufacturers to upgrade their current vehicle fleet. Thus, this factor is expected to drive growth of the global in-vehicle infotainment market over the forecast period.

In-vehicle Infotainment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 22.43 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 10.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 50.8 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Device Type: In-Car Navigation Systems, In-car Video Systems, and In-Car Audio Systems

In-Car Navigation Systems, In-car Video Systems, and In-Car Audio Systems By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars (Compact Cars, Luxury Cars, and Mid-Size Cars); Commercial Vehicles (LCV, Heavy Trucks, and Heavy Buses)

Passenger Cars (Compact Cars, Luxury Cars, and Mid-Size Cars); Commercial Vehicles (LCV, Heavy Trucks, and Heavy Buses) By Distribution Channel: OEM Channel, and Aftermarket Channel

OEM Channel, and Aftermarket Channel By Technology Type: Embedded Telematics, Tethered Telematics, and Integrated Telematics Companies covered: Panasonic Corp Denso, Harman International, Tom-Tom, Continental AG, Bosch, Blaupunkt Inc., Magneti Marelli, Alpine Electronics Inc., Kenwood, Delphi, Visteon, Clarion Corp., Bose, Pioneer, and Aisin Growth Drivers: Growing vehicle production

Rise in adoption of smartphones Restraints & Challenges: Issues regarding safety and security

Low consumer acceptance

Growing technological advancements in infotainment systems to fuel the market growth

In-vehicle infotainment systems are advancing and now also come with integrated smartphone functions. As the mobile phone use is growing around the world, the use of smartphones in vehicles has also increased rapidly for same purpose. Many regions have access to internet through smartphones and due to this, advancements in infotainment systems are rapidly increasing in order to upgrade their compatibility with smartphones. This factor is further anticipated to augment growth of the global in-vehicle infotainment market over the forecast period.

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – Restrain

Lack of awareness and consumer acceptance to hinder the market growth

The acceptance of infotainment systems in vehicles on consumer and societal level is low, which poses a major challenge to the market growth. Along with this, there is low awareness among consumers in emerging regions regarding benefits of infotainment systems. The high cost of these systems impacts their adoption and deployment. These factors are further expected to hamper growth of the global in-vehicle infotainment market over the forecast period.

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – Opportunities

Increasing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles is likely to offer lucrative opportunities in the global in-vehicle infotainment market over the forecast period. Connected vehicles allow drivers to communicate with other vehicles on the road. The development of advanced vehicles such as connected and autonomous vehicles is growing all over the world. This in turn is likely to bring multiple opportunities in the market.

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - Key Developments

In December 2021, Bosch developed a novel infotainment domain computing system with high-performance. The novel system is developed particularly for vehicles and offers features such as in-car payment, video streaming, in-car communication, and voice assistance among others.

In October 2022, Mercedes-Benz and Apple revealed that they have acclaimed Spatial Audio of Apple Music, which will support Dolby Atmos. The new system will be available as a native experience in Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

In April 2021, LIZHI Inc. collaborated with WM Motor to promote the novel innovation of both companies for developing smart travel.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The in-vehicle infotainment market is growing rapidly in response to the growing focus of automobile manufacturers on adoption of IoT technologies for enabling better end-to-end connectivity in vehicles.

On the basis of Device Type, In-Car Navigation Systems Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in demand and adoption of car navigation systems.

On the basis of Vehicle Type, Passenger Cars Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in sales of passengers, particularly in emerging regions, and rising demand for navigation services by customers.

On the basis Distribution Channel, OEM Channel Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for connected vehicles, changing consumer preference, and affordable offerings by OEMs.

On the basis Technology Type, Embedded Telematics Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increase rise in adoption of embedded telematics as connectivity solutions, due to their features such as eCall and remote diagnostics with reliability and security as fundamentals.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in production and sales of automobiles in the U.S. and Mexico, increasing demand for luxury and commercial vehicles, and growing awareness around infotainment and telematics systems in consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global in-vehicle infotainment market include Aisin, Panasonic Corp Denso, Pioneer, Harman International, Clarion Corp. Bose, Tom-Tom, Visteon, Continental AG, Delphi, Bosch, Kenwood, Blaupunkt Inc., Alpine Electronics Inc., and Magneti Marelli.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Device Type: In-Car Navigation Systems In-car Video Systems In-Car Audio Systems

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars Compact Cars Luxury Cars Mid-Size Cars Commercial Vehicles LCV Heavy Trucks Heavy Buses

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Distribution Channel: OEM Channel Aftermarket Channel

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Technology Type: Embedded Telematics Tethered Telematics Integrated Telematics

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





