Global Food Grade Polysorbate Market Projected to Reach US$ 41 million in 2029- QY Research, INC.
Demand from Confectionery and Bakery are the major drivers for the Global Food Grade Polysorbate industry.CASTLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Food Grade Polysorbate market is comprehensive and accurately presented in the report with the help of detailed market information and data, critical findings, error-free statistics, and reliable forecasts. The report digs deep into important aspects of the global Food Grade Polysorbate market, including competition, segmentation, regional expansion, and market dynamics. Each leading trend of the global Food Grade Polysorbate market is carefully studied and elaborately presented in the report.
Food Grade Polysorbate report published by QYResearch reveals that COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War impacted the market dually in 2022. Global Food Grade Polysorbate market is projected to reach US$ 41 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 30 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Demand from Confectionery and Bakery are the major drivers for the industry.
Global 5 largest manufacturers of Food Grade Polysorbate are Croda, KAO, SEPPIC, Oleon and Guangdong Runhua Chemistry, which make up over 62%. Among them, Croda is the leader with about 21% market share. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by North America and Europe, with the share about 16% and 15%. In terms of product type, Polysorbate 60 occupy the largest share of the total market, about 45%. And in terms of product Application, the largest application is Confectionery, followed by Dairy.
The demand for food grade polysorbates is influenced by several factors, including consumer preferences for convenience foods, processed foods, and ready-to-eat products. Additionally, the growth of the global food industry, particularly in emerging markets, can drive the demand for food additives like polysorbates. The increasing focus on natural and clean label ingredients, however, may present challenges for synthetic additives like polysorbates, as consumers seek more natural alternatives.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Food Grade Polysorbate Market Research Report:
Croda
KAO
SEPPIC
Oleon
Guangdong Runhua Chemistry
Jiangyin Huayuan
Mohini Organics
Vantage Specialty Chemicals
Viswaat Chemicals Limited
SPAK Orgochem
Wenzhou Qingming Chemical
Global Food Grade Polysorbate Market by Type:
Polysorbate 60
Polysorbate 80
Polysorbate 20
Other
Global Food Grade Polysorbate Market by Application:
Confectionery
Bakery
Beverages
Dairy
Savory
Other
