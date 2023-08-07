Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,310 in the last 365 days.

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN). The investigation concerns whether Driven and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Driven provides automotive services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

On August 2, 2023, Driven reported its financial results for the quarter ended July 1, 2023, and reduced its guidance for fiscal year 2023, attributing the results to “the performance of our Car Wash segment, which has been impacted by softer consumer demand, and our U.S. glass business, which has been impacted by integration delays.” On this news, the price of Driven shares declined by $10.63 per share, or approximately 41.15%, from $25.83 per share to close at $15.20 on August 2, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Driven securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more