Restb.ai Partners with Bradford Technologies to Accelerate Appraisal Modernization

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restb.ai , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision solutions for the real estate industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Bradford Technologies , a pioneer in providing innovative solutions for Valuation Professionals. As part of the partnership, Restb.ai's advanced computer vision and machine learning technology will be integrated into Bradford Technologies' report quality control processes.



This collaboration, announced today from the Valuation Expo in Las Vegas, marks a significant step in the enhancement of appraisal modernization. Integrating Restb.ai's cutting-edge AI technology with Bradford's solutions aims to automate and bolster quality control processes, including detecting image issues such as out-of-focus images and other problematic content.

“Working with Bradford, we are providing the newest and most advanced AI technology to accelerate the modernization of the appraisal process,” said Tony Pistilli, General Manager, Valuations for Restb.ai and one of the appraisal industry’s most respected voices.

“Restb.ai’s Visual Insights artificial intelligence technology takes a photo and converts it into detailed information. This is a service every appraiser needs to improve their inspection efficiency,” said Jeff Bradford, CEO of Bradford Technologies. "We have been providing innovative services to our customers for over 35 years and are proud to partner with restb.ai to again, provide a trailblazing service to our appraiser customers,” he added.

Restb.ai's quality control solution is a key component of its new Valuation Product Suite, an innovative product lineup designed explicitly for the appraisal industry. The suite encompasses advanced technology for Comparable Properties, Data Collection, Form Pre-Population/Validation, and Restb.ai’s proprietary Appraisal Complexity Score.

Restb.ai is unveiling its new Valuation Product Suite at the 20th Annual Valuation Expo, held August 7-9 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai and one of real estate’s most experienced artificial intelligence veterans, is scheduled to speak at the expo .

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, the leader in AI and computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empowers real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

About Bradford Technologies

For over 35 years, Bradford Technologies has been dedicated to producing innovative solutions for Valuation Professionals. Ranging from ClickFORMS, the most intuitive appraisal application available to cutting-edge Computer-Aided Appraisal Software. Bradford Technologies continues to develop trailblazing products that set the benchmark for the industry. For more information on Bradford Technologies, call 800-622-8727 or visit www.BradfordSoftware.com.

For more information on Restb.ai, visit its website . For Restb.ai-related media inquiries, please reach out to Maya Makarem at contact@restb.ai or maya@restb.ai or Kevin Hawkins at 1-206-866-1220 or kevin@wavgroup.com .

Media contacts:

Kevin Hawkins 1+ (206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com or

Maya Makarem

maya@restb.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd6b8759-59fe-4432-9087-066e942729c8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff6609dc-c683-4b4f-93d5-8a5b1968d1ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b2dda5b-01ea-4d8b-8de9-f915740ac097