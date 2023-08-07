Side-by-Side Operator Injured in Crash

CONTACT:

August 7, 2023

Dummer, NH – A Connecticut man suffered injuries after a rolling his side by side in the middle of Mud Pond Road and Cow Mountain Trail Junction. On Saturday August 5, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., 44-year-old Joshua Ratti of Tolland, Connecticut turned his side by side too sharply while going too fast and rolled his machine on its side in the middle of the junction. Ratti suffered multiple injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt or a helmet.

A member of his riding party made a call to 911 for assistance. Berlin Fire Department, Errol EMS, and Milan Fire Department responded to call. A New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to the crash scene as well.

Berlin Fire Department personnel already had the patient cared for and packaged up for transport when the Conservation Officer arrived. Ratti’s own machine was used to bring him from the scene to Dummer Pond Road where Errol Ambulance was staged. Ratti was loaded into the ambulance and then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment.

After the Conservation Officer investigated the evidence at the scene and spoke with Ratti, it was determined that unreasonable speed was the leading factor in the crash. Ratti was issued a summons for unreasonable speed.