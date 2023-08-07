Setting up a Microgreens Manufacturing Unit: Project Report and Business Plan

Microgreens Manufacturing Plant Project Report

Syndicated Analytics' latest report titled "Microgreens Manufacturing Plant Project Report: Industry Trends, Project Report, Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue 2023-2028" covers all the aspects including industry performance, key success, and risk factors, manufacturing requirements, project costs, and economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. required for setting up a microgreens manufacturing plant.

What is Microgreens?

Microgreens refer to young, tender, edible greens that are harvested a few weeks after germination once the plant’s first true leaves have emerged. It includes radish, mustard, beet, arugula, and many others, each with distinct flavors, textures, and colors. They are rich in minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals, and vitamins. Microgreens are widely used in salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, shots, juices, and omelettes. In addition, they find numerous applications in culinary schools, edible decoration, health supplements, and speciality food, owing to their nutritional content and aesthetic appeal. Microgreens have a shorter growth cycle, which allows for year-round production indoors. Their small size and adaptability also enable urban and vertical farming, less water consumption, and minimum space occupation.

What are the growth prospects and trends in Microgreens?

The increasing awareness of health and wellness is fueling the demand for nutrient-dense foods, such as microgreens. Additionally, the growing cultivation of microgreens, as they require fewer resources compared to traditional crops, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the shifting trends towards urban farming and the application of vertical farming technologies in microgreens production are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising product adoption by gourmet chefs to add sophistication and finesse to dishes, creating visually stunning and delicious meals, is boosting the market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand for plant-based diets due to vegetarianism is strengthening the market growth. Moreover, the changing consumer preference towards organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) foods is supporting the market growth. In addition, the recent technological advancements in farming, such as hydroponics and aquaponics, which enable the efficient growth of microgreens, are favoring the market growth.

