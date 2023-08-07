BOARD MEMBER AND SCIENTIST ERIKA FILLE T. LEGARA, PH.D. AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE®
I’m thrilled to see someone of Dr. Legara’s skill and accomplishment earn our Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ , and I look forward to the betterment of governance practices she will lead.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Erika Fille T. Legara, Ph.D. of Metro Manila in the Philippines.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Dr. Legara sits on the Board of Directors of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), one of the largest private domestic banks in the Philippines and is a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors PH, championing corporate governance and board leadership. She is the Aboitiz Chair in Data Science at the Asian Institute of Management, where she is a Senior Scientist and an Associate Professor. As a scientist with a Ph.D. in Physics, Dr. Legara’s interests include Complexity Science, Network Science, Artificial Intelligence, Urban Science, and Computational Social Science. She has won multiple awards, including the 2022 The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service, the 2020 Outstanding Young Scientist (Data Science), and the 2018 The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM), the most prestigious leadership award given to Filipinos under 40. In 2023, Dr. Legara made it to the Asian Scientist Magazine’s Asian Scientist 100 list. She earned her Ph.D. in the Physics of Complex Systems and her M.S. and B.S. in Physics from the University of the Philippines.
"Anyone who knows anything about my writing knows the critical role that complex systems knowledge plays in successful value creation and the governance of risk-taking," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I’m thrilled to see someone of Dr. Legara’s skill and accomplishment earn our Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ and look forward to the growing impact she will have on the betterment of governance practices."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"Undertaking the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ credential program fortified my understanding that managing cyber threats is more than just technological prowess; it's about grasping the intricate levers of risk, recognizing the multifaceted nature of cyber challenges, and employing complexity management principles to ensure robust defenses," said Dr. Legara. “Every director would benefit immensely from this program, and I earnestly recommend it as an essential toolkit for informed governance in our increasingly data-driven world,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
