Starbox Unveils a Groundbreaking Image-to-Image Processing Technology in AIGC Engine (StarboxGPT) – A Core Function in StarboxAI - ImPro Module for Revolutionizing Design

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the “Company”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, is excited to announce the new image-to-image processing technology (the “Technology”), an important addition to the core functions of the Company’s artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) engine’s StarboxAI – ImPro module. This innovative feature of the Technology is expected to enable users to create multiple design variations and iterations of the output image, elevating the design experience for both non-designers and professionals.



Following the successful integration of its AI content creation engine supporting graphics, Starbox continues to facilitate creativity in the design industry. As a core function of the StarboxAI – ImPro module, the Technology leverages advanced deep learning models and capabilities of the AIGC engine, which allows users to upload an input image and create high-quality variations, iterate designs, and even customize outputs to align with their marketing or promotional needs.

The Technology also enables users who seek to create attractive visuals, without requiring any specialized design skills. For professionals in the design industry, the Technology may assist them in creating content by offering rapid prototyping, exploration of design alternatives, and offering sophisticated refinement of visual assets to provide high-quality materials to the market at an efficient pace.

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbox Group, shared his excitement: “This innovation is expected to mark a new era in AI-powered design. The Technology within our StarboxAI - ImPro module may be of particular use to the design industry, by offering increased efficiency for the creation of content and providing customized solutions to users. We anticipate that the Technology can be an invaluable tool for businesses, marketing agencies, and individuals seeking to create compelling visuals that resonate with their audiences.”

The Starbox AIGC engine's Technology is part of the core functions of the “StarboxAI – ImPro Module” product series and is available for immediate use by customers across Southeast Asia.

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, digital advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

