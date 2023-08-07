Building Information Modeling Market Size: Comprehensive Analysis | Market Size Estimated to Hit $15.89 Billion by 2027

Building information modeling market value

Efficiency, collaboration, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and technology adoption are propelling the growth of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the Global BIM Market, which was estimated to be worth $5,205 million in 2019, is expected to grow to $15,892 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.2%.

Building information modeling (BIM) users gain a competitive edge because to improved data transmission and coordination among multiple stakeholders, higher construction productivity, and other factors that are driving the expansion of the BIM market globally. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of increasing government regulations requiring the use of BIM in the global construction sector.

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is experiencing profound shifts as digital transformation reshapes the construction and architecture industries. Firstly, collaborative BIM is gaining prominence, enabling teams to work seamlessly across disciplines and locations. This trend enhances communication, reduces errors, and accelerates project timelines.

Secondly, BIM's integration with sustainability practices is becoming vital. BIM allows architects and engineers to simulate energy performance, material usage, and environmental impact before construction starts. This empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions that align with eco-conscious goals.

Cloud-based BIM platforms are emerging, enabling real-time access and collaboration on project data. This accessibility supports remote work, promotes scalability, and ensures that all stakeholders can engage effectively, regardless of their physical location.

The convergence of BIM with emerging technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming project visualization and stakeholder engagement. AR and VR facilitate immersive walkthroughs of virtual buildings, allowing clients, architects, and construction teams to experience spaces before they're built.

Some of the key building information modeling market industry players profiled in the report include Autodesk, Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, AVEVA Group plc, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd, and Trimble Ltd. This study includes market trends, building information modeling market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

