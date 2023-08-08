Vietnamese sports news site Saba publishes man united legend compares Hojlund to Nunez

HANOI, VIETNAM, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rio Ferdinand believes that Rasmus Hojlund will probably need time to adapt as was the case with Darwin Nunez.

In an effort to supplement the attack, the Red Devils have brought in the Danish striker from Atalanta and he is expected to be announced soon. Ferdinand praised Hojlund but warned that the 20-year-old striker could take time to adapt to a new and challenging environment while playing in the Premier League.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: "The first thing you have to look at is that he has huge potential. Anyone who has watched him play will see that he has the attributes you want. He's the right fit for him. Premier League, I think the price is out of his reach. For me, it's a bit like Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. Last season was his adaptation.

He's a young striker coming into the league, everything about him fits perfectly into the Premier League but it didn't go as well as he wanted it to. However, I think this season we will see another Nunez. I wouldn't be surprised if the same thing happened to Hojlund although obviously I want him to have a better season than that. He can do well but it will take time to adapt."

In his first season at Liverpool, Nunez could be said to have not lived up to expectations. He is often mentioned with extremely ungainly missed situations. However, the Uruguayan striker is showing positive signs in the pre-season with 4 goals. Meanwhile, Hojlund will be Man United's third rookie this summer, after midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana.