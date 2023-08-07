Global Rescue Stretchers Market was Worth US$ 2.92 Billion in 2022; Absolute Markets Insights
Global Rescue Stretchers Market to Witness CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031

Global Rescue Stretchers Market Summary
Rescue stretchers are devices used to transport injured or ill people to a safe location. They are typically made of aluminum or plastic and have a variety of features, such as wheels, handles, and straps. Recent developments in the rescue stretcher market include the introduction of stretchers that are lighter, more durable, and easier to use. Some stretchers also have features that make them more suitable for specific applications, such as confined spaces or high-altitude rescue.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the rescue stretchers market experienced steady growth, driven by increasing demand for emergency medical services, rising accident rates, and a growing geriatric population. The pandemic significantly impacted the market, leading to increased demand for stretchers to transport COVID-19 patients. However, the supply chain faced disruptions due to factory closures and raw material shortages. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to continue growing, with a shift towards stretchers designed to prevent infection spread. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted changes in stretcher requirements, influencing the market's future trajectory.
Global Rescue Stretchers Market Growth Drivers:
• Increasing Demand for Emergency Medical Services (EMS): The rising demand for emergency medical services globally is a major driver for the rescue stretchers market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), injuries account for over 9% of global mortality, leading to a growing need for efficient patient transportation in emergency situations. For example, the National Emergency Medical Services Information System (NEMSIS) in the US reported over 29 million EMS responses in 2022, highlighting the substantial demand for rescue stretchers in pre-hospital care.
• Growing Focus on Healthcare Infrastructure Investment: Governments and healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in healthcare infrastructure, which includes the procurement of medical equipment such as rescue stretchers. In 2022, the World Bank reported that global healthcare spending reached over 10% of global GDP, showcasing the emphasis on healthcare improvement and equipment acquisition. These investments enhance healthcare facilities' preparedness to handle emergencies and provide better patient care, boosting the demand for rescue stretchers market.
• Technological Advancements and Product Innovations: Advancements in technology have led to innovative features in stretchers, further driving the rescue stretchers market. For instance, the integration of IoT-enabled tracking systems enhances patient monitoring during transportation. Companies are also focusing on lightweight and durable materials, like carbon fiber, to improve portability and strength.
Global Rescue Stretchers Market Recent Developments:
• New materials and manufacturing techniques are being used to create stretchers that are lighter and more durable than ever before. This makes them easier to transport and use, and also reduces the risk of injury to the patient. Moreover, there are now stretchers available that are specifically designed for certain applications, such as confined spaces or high-altitude rescue. These stretchers have features that make them more suitable for these specific environments, such as narrow widths or the ability to be folded up for easy transport. Furthermore, the military and sports industries are also driving innovation in the rescue stretcher market. New stretchers are being developed that are specifically designed for use in these environments, such as stretchers that are lightweight and easy to carry, or stretchers that can withstand the rigors of military combat.
• The Asia Pacific region witnessed significant growth in the demand for rescue stretchers market due to a rising focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and emergency response capabilities. According to the World Bank, healthcare spending in the Asia Pacific region increased by over 7% in 2022, demonstrating the region's commitment to investing in healthcare facilities and equipment, including rescue stretchers.
Global Rescue Stretchers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In July 2023, The Town of Woodstock, Connecticut, has made a request for the acquisition of a new ambulance and two additional power stretchers. The town intends to utilize funds provided by the American Rescue Plan for this purpose.
Key Players: Global Rescue Stretchers Market
o EMS Mobil Sistemler A.S.
o Etac AB
o FERNO
o GENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
o HEBEI PUKANG MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD
o Me.Ber. srl.
o OrientMEd International
o OSCAR BOSCAROL S.r.l.
o RedLeaf
o Royax
o xiehe medical Co., Ltd.
o Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd.
o Zhangjiagang Rongchang Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.
o Other Industry Participants
Global Rescue Stretchers Market
By Type
o Standard Stretchers
o Folding Stretchers
o Basket Stretchers
o Scoop Stretchers
o Vacuum Mattress Stretchers
o Tarpaulin or Flexible Stretchers
o Sked Stretchers
o All-Terrain Stretchers
By Functionality
o Motorized
o Non-Motorized
By Application
o Emergency Department
o Sports
o Mortuary
o Military
o Search & Rescue
o Hospitals
o Others
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
