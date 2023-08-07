Global Outpatient Clinics Market was Worth US$ 41.21 Billion in 2022; Absolute Markets Insights
Global Outpatient Clinics Market to Witness CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Outpatient Clinics Market Synopsis
Outpatient clinics are medical facilities that provide care to patients who do not need to be admitted to a hospital. They offer a wide range of services, including primary care, specialty care, and minor surgery. Recent developments in the outpatient clinic market include the increasing use of telehealth, the expansion of urgent care centers, and the growth of ambulatory surgery centers.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the outpatient clinics market experienced steady growth, driven by factors like an aging population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for convenience. In the early stages of the pandemic, outpatient clinic visits were declined by around 50% due to stay-at-home advisories. However, visits have since rebounded, and the market is expected to continue growing. The pandemic has also prompted the adoption of telemedicine by many clinics, allowing patients to receive remote healthcare, ensuring safety for those at risk of COVID-19 exposure. This shift in operations has contributed to the market's resilience and adaptability.
Global Outpatient Clinics Market Growth Drivers:
• Increasing Demand for Convenient and Accessible Healthcare: The rise in outpatient clinics market is driven by the growing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare services. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in the US, the number of ambulatory care visits increased from 953.6 million in 2009 to 1.16 billion in 2019, indicating the preference for outpatient care. Outpatient clinics offer shorter waiting times, flexibility in scheduling appointments, and reduced hospitalization costs, making them an attractive choice for patients seeking non-emergency medical care.
• Advancements in Medical Technology and Specialized Treatments: Technological advancements have contributed to the expansion of outpatient clinics, particularly specialized outpatient centers. Innovations in medical equipment and procedures have led to the growth of clinics catering to specific medical specialties, such as cardiology, oncology, and neurology. For instance, the American Cancer Society reported that advancements in cancer treatments have led to increased outpatient cancer care, which offers more personalized and targeted therapies for patients.
• Focus on Preventive Care and Chronic Disease Management: The emphasis on preventive care and chronic disease management has driven the demand for outpatient services. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are increasingly promoting preventive measures to reduce healthcare costs and improve population health. Outpatient clinics play a crucial role in providing preventive services like vaccinations, health screenings, and wellness programs. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights the significance of outpatient clinics in managing non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, through regular monitoring and follow-ups.
Global Outpatient Clinics Market Recent Developments:
• The outpatient clinics market is constantly evolving, with new developments emerging all the time. The increasing use of telehealth allows patients to receive care from a doctor or other healthcare provider remotely, via video or phone. This has made it easier for patients to access care, especially in rural areas. Moreover, urgent care centers are designed to provide care for non-emergency medical needs. They are typically open longer hours than traditional doctor's offices, and they can often see patients without an appointment. Ambulatory surgery centers are designed to provide minor surgery on an outpatient basis. This can help to reduce the cost of care and improve patient convenience. Outpatient clinics are increasingly adopting new technologies, such as electronic health records (EHRs), to improve the efficiency and quality of care. Outpatient clinics are increasingly focused on providing patient-centered care, which means putting the patient's needs first. This includes offering flexible appointment scheduling, providing care in a welcoming environment, and making sure that patients understand their treatment options.
• The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the outpatient clinics market. The region is home to a large and rapidly growing population, which has led to an increased demand for healthcare services. According to the United Nations, Asia's population is projected to reach approximately 4.9 billion by 2030. This demographic trend has fueled the need for accessible and affordable healthcare, driving the growth of outpatient clinics.
Global Outpatient Clinics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In July 2023, Asahi Kasei transferred its global headquarters for its Healthcare Business to the US. The primary executive officer responsible for healthcare, along with the staff, will now operate from Asahi Kasei's existing offices in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, situated in the Boston metropolitan area.
In April 2023, Kaiser Permanente announced plans for its Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, located in Oakland, California, to acquire Geisinger Health, a health system based in Danville, Pennsylvania, with the aim of launching Risant Health. This definitive agreement positions Geisinger as the inaugural health system to become part of Risant Health, which will expand access to value-based care in numerous communities across the nation. The collaboration seeks to enhance healthcare services and increase the availability of value-based care delivery models, benefiting patients in diverse regions.
A few of the key participants in the global outpatient clinics market are listed below:
o Agfa-Gevaert Group
o Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
o Cerner Corporation
o Cleveland Clinic
o DaVita Inc.
o Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany
o IPB India
o Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
o Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
o Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)
o McKesson Corporation
o Medtronic
o Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
o Omnicell
o St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
o The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation
o The Pennant Group, Inc.
o The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
o University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC)
o Other Industry Participants
Global Outpatient Clinics Market
By Clinic
o Primary Care Clinics
o Community Health Clinics
o Specialized Outpatient Centers
o Emergency Departments
o Outpatient Pharmacies
By Specialty Area
o Orthopedics
o Dermatology
o Cardiology
o Dental
o Ophthalmology
o Gastroenterology
o Urology
o Neurology
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
