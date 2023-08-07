Enapter AG and Wolong work together to bring AEM Electrolysers to China
Electrolyser manufacturer Enapter signs a supply contract with engine manufacturer Wolong. The order volume is more than 6 Million Euros.
Wolong’s pragmatic and performance-based nature, combined with the desire for long-term cooperation has brought us together.”SHANGYU / BERLIN, CHINA / GERMANY, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has signed a framework supply contract worth more than 6 million Euros with the Chinese company Wolong. Wolong is one of the leading engine and drive manufacturers worldwide and is also active in the area of renewable energy. The company has a history of developing power supplies for electrolysers of various power ranges and also has a long and successful track record in the pump and fan application sector.
The contract signed on August 7 includes the delivery of five megawatt multi-core systems for various customers in China, as well as around 130 compact single-core electrolysers (AEM Electrolyser EL 4.0), whose use is planned at various test sites in different application environments.
Enapter and Wolong intend to jointly make modular hydrogen solutions competitive in China. In the field of AEM electrolysis Enapter wants to gain a significant market share in China as well within the next few years.
Douglas Pang, Chairman of Wolong Electric Drive Group: “Our company visions fit together perfectly: Enapter has the goal of being the world’s leading provider of AEM Electrolysers. Wolong shares this vision and wants to play a key role as a manufacturer in China to expand the local and global hydrogen industry with Wolong components.”
Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: “Wolong’s pragmatic and performance-based nature, combined with the desire for long-term cooperation has brought us together. With the rollout of the first AEM Electrolysers in China, they also offer excellent service and show real customer orientation.”
About WOLONG
Wolong is one of the world’s top three motor and drive manufacturers and is also active in the renewable energy sector. The company has developed electrolyser converters for various power ranges and has a long and successful track record in pump and fan applications. Wolong has over fifty first-level subsidiaries, including the European ATB Group, Brook Crompton, GE Industrial Motors and SIR Robotics from Moderna, Italy. It has more than 18,000 employees and annual sales of 5.4 billion USD in 2019. The group was founded in 1984 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in June 2002.
About ENAPTER
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used by more than 340 customers in 50+ countries, in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany as well as an R&D and production site in Italy.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0, ISIN: DE000A255G02.
