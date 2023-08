Journées Mondiales de la Jeunesse à Lisbonne : le Pape François s'est rendu en pèlerinage au sanctuaire marial de Fátima

About

Shrines of Europe is an association formed in 1996 at the local level in which Europe’s most important Marian pilgrimage cities are represented: Altötting (Germany), Częstochowa (Poland), Einsiedeln (Switzerland), Lourdes (France), Loreto (Italy), Fátima/Ourém (Portugal) and Mariazell (Austria). The mission of the association is to bring the most important Marian shrines in Europe closer to pilgrims from all over the world under the common umbrella of “Shrines of Europe” and to tackle the challenges and demands of modern pilgrimage sites in the 21st century together. As great devotees of Mary, the last two European popes, John Paul II and Benedict XVI, visited all the Shrines of Europe, underlining the great importance of these places of pilgrimage for Europe.

https://www.shrines-of-europe.com