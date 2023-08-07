KVM over IP Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

KVM over IP Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global KVM over IP Market

A KVM switch (with KVM being an abbreviation for "keyboard, video and mouse") is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one or more keyboard, video monitor and mouse. Although multiple computers are connected to the KVM, typically a smaller number of computers can be controlled at any given time.

KVM over IP solutions (also known as IP KVM switches or digital KVMs) provide secure bios level access and control of servers and network devices utilizing a browser via the network. KVM over IP solutions can be used to enhance or to replace in-band solutions such as RDP, VNC, SSH or other out-of-band access solutions such as remote access cards for a reliable and secure way to manage an IT infrastructure.

That is to say KVM over IP are for simultaneous control of multiple computers from a single or multiple sets of keyboard, video monitor and mouse.

The global KVM over IP market size was valued at USD 225.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 333.1 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.7 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global KVM over IP key players include Avocent (Vertiv), Raritan (Legrand), Aten, WEYTEC, Belkin, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 70 percentage.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35 percentage, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 50 percentage.

In terms of product, High-end KVM over IP is the largest segment, with a share over 45 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Internet-related Industry, followed by Government Agencies, etc

Market segmentation

KVM over IP market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the KVM over IP market report are:

Market segment by Type

Low-End KVM over IP

Mid-Range KVM over IP

High-End KVM over IP

Market segment by Application

Internet-related Industry

Government Agencies

Telecommunications

Financial

Education

Manufacturing

Service

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for KVM over IP

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global KVM over IP market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global KVM over IP market?

What is the demand of the global KVM over IP market?

What is the year over year growth of the global KVM over IP market?

What is the production and production value of the global KVM over IP market?

Who are the key producers in the global KVM over IP market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

Chapter 1, to describe KVM over IP product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of KVM over IP, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of KVM over IP from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the KVM over IP competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the KVM over IP breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

