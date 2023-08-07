Rare Earth Metals Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Rare Earth Metals Market

Latest Research Report on Rare Earth Metals Market which includes segmentation, regional analysis.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global “Rare Earth Metals Market” research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications. Their insights assist them in drawing well-informed conclusions and developing successful growth strategies.

Rare Earth Metals Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector, making it simple for readers and users to access. It is a useful tool for companies of all sizes to develop their business strategies. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Rare Earth Metals market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rare Earth Metals Market

Rare earth metals are vital to the world’s economy. They are essential to developing technologies in the communications, electronics, and military weapons markets. It is widely used in metallurgy, rare earth permanent magnet material and hydrogen storage material.

Rare earth metals typically include scandium (Sc-21), yttrium (Y-39), lanthanum (La-57), cerium (Ce-58), praseodymium (Pr-59), neodymium (Nd-60), promethium (Pm-61), samarium (Sm-62), europium (Eu-63), gadolinium (Gd-64), terbium (Tb-65), dysprosium (Dy-66), holmium (Ho-67), erbium (Er-68), thulium (Tm-69), ytterbium (Yb-70), and lutetium (Lu-71).

The global Rare Earth Metals market size was valued at USD 751.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 371.5 million by 2029 with a CAGR of -9.6 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Rare Earth Metals key players include Beifang Rare Earth, Integral Materials Investment Vietnam, Grirem Advanced Materials, Chenguang Rare Earths New Material, Jiangtong Rare Earth, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 80 percentage.

In terms of product, Pr-Nd is the largest segment, with a share over 70 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material, followed by Metallurgy, Hydrogen Storage Material, etc

Market segmentation

Rare Earth Metals market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Rare Earth Metals market report are:

Beifang Rare Earth

Integral Materials Investment Vietnam

Chenguang Rare Earths New Material

Sunlux Rare Metal

Grirem Advanced Materials

Baotou Xinye New Materials

Ganzhou Rare Earth Metals

Jiangtong Rare Earth

Xiamen Tungsten

Shenghe Resources

Yiyang Hongyuan Rare Earth

Market segment by Type

Pr-Nd

La-Ce

La

Ce

Pr

Nd

Others

Market segment by Application

Metallurgy

Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material

Hydrogen Storage Material

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Rare Earth Metals

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Rare Earth Metals market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global Rare Earth Metals market?

What is the demand of the global Rare Earth Metals market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Rare Earth Metals market?

What is the production and production value of the global Rare Earth Metals market?

Who are the key producers in the global Rare Earth Metals market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rare Earth Metals product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rare Earth Metals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rare Earth Metals from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Rare Earth Metals competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rare Earth Metals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Rare Earth Metals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

