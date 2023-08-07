Gamma Camera Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Gamma Camera Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gamma Camera Market

According to OECD, “a Gamma camera (including Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography, SPECT) is used for a nuclear medicine procedure in which the camera rotates around the patient to register gamma rays emission from an isotope injected to the patient's body. The gathered data are processed by a computer to form a tomographic (cross-sectional) image.”

The global Gamma Camera market size was valued at USD 645.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 756.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.3 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Gamma Camera key players include GE, Philips, Siemens, Digirad, Mediso, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 55 percentage.

EU is the largest market, with a share over 50 percentage, followed by USA and China, both have a share over 40 percentage.

In terms of product, Large is the largest segment, with a share over 80 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Molecular breast imaging, followed by Thyroid scanning, Kidney scanning, etc

Market segmentation

Gamma Camera market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Gamma Camera market report are:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Digirad

Mediso

MIE

DDD Diagnostic

Dilon Technologies

Gamma Medica

Capintec

Beijing Hamamatsu

Basda

Market segment by Type

Large

Small

Market segment by Application

Thyroid Scanning

Molecular Breast Imaging

Kidney Scanning

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Gamma Camera

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Gamma Camera market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global Gamma Camera market?

What is the demand of the global Gamma Camera market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Gamma Camera market?

What is the production and production value of the global Gamma Camera market?

Who are the key producers in the global Gamma Camera market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gamma Camera product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gamma Camera, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gamma Camera from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Gamma Camera competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gamma Camera breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Gamma Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Gamma Camera.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Gamma Camera sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

