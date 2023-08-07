Polydextrose Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Polydextrose Market

Latest Research Report on Polydextrose Market which includes segmentation, regional analysis.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global “Polydextrose Market” research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications. Their insights assist them in drawing well-informed conclusions and developing successful growth strategies.

Polydextrose Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector, making it simple for readers and users to access. It is a useful tool for companies of all sizes to develop their business strategies. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Polydextrose market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polydextrose Market

Polydextrose is a synthetic polymer of glucose. It is commonly used as a replacement for sugar, starch, and fat in commercial beverages, cakes, candies, dessert mixes, breakfast cereals, gelatins, frozen desserts, puddings, and salad dressings. Polydextrose is frequently used as an ingredient in low-carb, sugar-free, and diabetic cooking recipes. It is also used as a humectant, stabiliser, and thickening agent. Polydextrose is a food ingredient classified as soluble fiber by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as Health Canada, as of April 2013. It is frequently used to increase the dietary fiber content of food, to replace sugar, and to reduce calories and fat content. It is a multi-purpose food ingredient synthesized from dextrose (glucose), plus about 10 percent sorbitol and 1 percent citric acid. Its E number is E1200. The FDA approved it in 1981.

The global Polydextrose market size was valued at USD 245.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 358.9 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.6 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

In China, Polydextrose key players include Tate & Lyle, Henan Tailijie Biotech, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 95 percentage. In terms of product, Polydextrose Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 99 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Health Products, followed by Baked Goods, etc

Market segmentation

Polydextrose market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Polydextrose market report are:

Tate & Lyle

Henan Tailijie Biotech

Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology

Baolingbao Biology

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech

Market segment by Type

Polydextrose Powder

Polydextrose Liquid

Market segment by Application

Health Products

Baked Goods

Dairy Product

Beverage

Nutrition Bars

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

