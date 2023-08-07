Drum Brake System Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Drum Brake System Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drum Brake System Market

Drum brakes work on the same principle as disc brakes: Shoes press against a spinning surface. In this system, that surface is called a drum.

Many cars have drum brakes on the rear wheels and disc brakes on the front. Drum brakes have more parts than disc brakes and are harder to service, but they are less expensive to manufacture, and they easily incorporate an emergency brake mechanism.

The global Drum Brake System market size was valued at USD 3308.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3903.5 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.4 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Drum Brake System key players include Akebono Brake Industry, ZF TRW, Continental, Mando Corporation, Nissin Kogyo, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 25 percentage, followed by JP & KR and Europe, both have a share over 45 percentage.

In terms of product, Leading trailing shoe brake is the largest segment, with a share over 40 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Vehicle, followed by Passenger Vehicle, etc

Market segmentation

Drum Brake System market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Drum Brake System market report are:

ZF TRW

Mando Corporation

Akebono Brake Industry

Aisin Seiki

Continental

CBI

Nissin Kogyo

APG

Knorr-Bremse AG

XinYi

CCAG

TAIFENG

Shandong Aoyou

Market segment by Type

Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake

Market segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report -https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/23305746

