Anti-Static Floor Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

The Global "Anti-Static Floor Market" research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications.

Anti-Static Floor Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Anti-Static Floor market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anti-Static Floor Market

Anti-static floor (also called ESD floor) is a kind of floor that can dissipate the electric charge by adding conductive material when it is grounding or connecting to lower potential.

Anti-static flooring can either be static dissipative or static conductive.

The global Anti-Static Floor market size was valued at USD 3655.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4634.1 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.4 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Anti-Static Floor key players include Mohawk Group, Armstrong, LG Hausys, Gerflor, Staticworx, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40 percentage.

EU is the largest market, with a share over 30 percentage, followed by US and China, both have a share over 40 percentage.

In terms of product, Direct Laying Anti-static Floor is the largest segment, with a share over 55 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Data Warehousing, followed by Clean Room, etc

Market segmentation

Anti-Static Floor market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Anti-Static Floor market report are:

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

MERO

Formica

Silikal

Huatong

Huaji

Huili

Tkflor

Shenyang Aircraft

Xiangli Floor

Kehua

Changzhou Chenxing

Youlian

Jiachen

Replast

Viking

Forbo

Polyflor

Fatra

Epoehitus

Sia AB Baltic

Epoproff

Alfapol

Elacor

Market segment by Type

Direct Laying Anti-Static Floor

Anti-Static Access Floor

Market segment by Application

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Room

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report profiles key players in the global Anti-Static Floor market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

