Brand Licensing Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Brand Licensing Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Brand Licensing Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Brand Licensing Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks/Brand, Fashion, Sports, Others), and Types (Apparels, Toys, Accessories, Home Decoration, Software/Video Games, Food and Beverage, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Brand Licensing Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 107 Pages long. The Brand Licensing market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Brand Licensing Market worldwide?

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS)

Major League Baseball

Learfield IMG College

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Hasbro

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

WarnerMedia

The Pokémon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21051156

Short Description About Brand Licensing Market:

The Global Brand Licensing market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brand Licensing Market

Licensing means renting or leasing of an intangible asset. It is a process of creating and managing contracts between the owner of a brand and a company or individual who wants to use the brand in association with a product, for an agreed period of time, within an agreed territory. Licensing is used by brand owners to extend a trademark or character onto products of a completely different nature. In a brand licensing transaction, an artist, designer, trademark owner or celebrity (the "licensor") grants a license to a manufacturer or retailer (the "licensee") to manufacture and sell articles of merchandise which use the property that is the subject of the license, in exchange for a royalty from sales of those articles of merchandise. Typical licensed properties include artwork, characters, trademarks, celebrity names and likenesses, and book and movie titles. Licensed merchandise may include clothing, greeting cards, toys, games, housewares, jewellery, dinnerware, cosmetics and collectibles.

The global Brand Licensing market size is projected to reach US$ 384490 million by 2028, from US$ 275940 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.

Global brand licensing key players include The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Authentic Brands Group, WarnerMedia, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 45%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 57%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 36 percent.In terms of product, apparels is the largest segment, with a share over 17%. And in terms of application, the largest application is entertainment, followed by corporate trademarks/brand.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Brand Licensing market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Brand Licensing market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Brand Licensing market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Brand Licensing market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Brand Licensing Report 2023

What are the factors driving the growth of the Brand Licensing Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Brand Licensing

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

What are the types of Brand Licensing available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Brand Licensing market share In 2022.

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Which regions are leading the Brand Licensing Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21051156

Brand Licensing Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Brand Licensing market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Brand Licensing industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/21051156