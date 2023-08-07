GhangorCloud Among Elite Providers to Showcase Cybersecurity Solutions at 2023 G20 Mega Summit
Leading Cybersecurity/Compliance Enforcement Provider Demonstrates World-Class ISE and CAPE Products at Premier Forum for International Economic CooperationSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GhangorCloud, a leading provider of Deep AI-based information security and data privacy compliance enforcement solutions, is pleased to announce it has been selected upon nomination by the US Department of Commerce, as one of three cybersecurity vendors selected to demonstrate advanced capabilities at the 2023 G20 Summit in India, August 17-19. This is a mega-summit as The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.
G20 nations are prominent targets for cyberattacks due to their economic significance and political influence. These attacks may target critical infrastructure, government systems, financial institutions, and private organizations, leading to data breaches, ransomware incidents, and other cybersecurity breaches. Recognized among premier cybersecurity software providers to present at the G20 summit, GhangorCloud was chosen to showcase its Information Security Enforcer and Compliance and Data Privacy Enforcement solutions designed to ensure business resiliency at a time when cyber threats are at an all-time high, and data security has never been so critical to today’s digital economy.
Information Security Enforcer (ISE)
GhangorCloud’s ISE is a 4th Generation Data Leak and Exfiltration Prevention (DLEP) solution that enables robust security and compliance enforcement against both malicious and inadvertent disclosure and/or theft of sensitive and confidential information. Research firm Frost & Sullivan recognized GhangorCloud as the only company currently providing fourth generation data protection through its world-class ISE solution. ISE is a unified platform with an intuitive user interface that uniquely addresses the four core functions of data classification, data access control, DLP, and a cloud access security broker (CASB). Fully-automated, ISE reduces common human errors in data protection processes and provides superior visibility through real-time incident monitoring.
Compliance and Data Privacy Enforcement (CAPE)
Data compliance and privacy enforcement is a daunting task that involves multiple, complex processes and requires the ability to sieve through large volumes of data at a very high rate both, on-premises and across multi-cloud environments. GhangorCloud’s CAPE platform addresses these issues with a modern data compliance and privacy system for expeditious and error-free performance of complex tasks, while significantly minimizing the cost of enforcement of regulatory compliance and privacy mandates. The platform automates tasks associated with data discovery, data classification, data mapping and consumer privacy compliance enforcement in real time across all regulatory compliance mandates including GDPR, CCPA, HIPPA, PCI, PDPB, PDPL and other data privacy laws across the globe.
“We are extremely honored to have been selected to participate at this year’s G20 Mega Summit, which plays a key role in addressing the complex economic issues facing the world today,” said Tarique Mustafa, CEO/CTO, GhangorCloud. “Being invited to this important global event firmly validates our mission as a company to ensure business resiliency as our increasingly growing digital economy and data-driven organizations demand the highest levels of compliance and data protection. We look forward to showcasing our security and data privacy enforcement solutions at the G20 summit in August.”
Mr. Bhanu Panda (Co-founder and COO of GhangorCloud) will be representing GhangorCloud at this prestigious Mega Summit, in August 2023. “It is a great honor and recognition for GhangorCloud and our 4th Generation Cybersecurity technology,” said Bhanu Panda.
Tweet this: .@GhangorCloud Among Elite Providers to Showcase Cybersecurity Solutions at 2023 G20 Mega Summit #G20Summit #G20India #Informationsecurity #Dataprotection #DLEP #Dataprivacycompliance #Compliance #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #eDiscovery #Dataclassification
About GhangorCloud
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GhangorCloud is a leading provider of intelligent information security and data privacy compliance enforcement solutions. GhangorCloud's Information Security and Consumer Compliance solutions protect data based on its contextual and conceptual significance, using a powerful policy engine and security algorithms to identify, classify, and protect large volumes of information in real-time with unprecedented accuracy. The company is founded by Silicon Valley security veterans Tarique Mustafa and Bhanu Panda, and is backed by a team, board and advisors that include leading authorities from companies like Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cisco, Juniper, Alteon and Array Networks. For more information, see http://www.ghangorcloud.com/.
Joe Austin
Media
+1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn