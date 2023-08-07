Nutraponics® Launches Indiegogo Campaign in Support of its Revolutionary Garden Tower

The Garden Tower empowers individuals to cultivate their own fresh produce in an automated, controlled environment, supporting healthier living.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraponics®, a sustainable agricultural solutions company on a mission to revolutionize the way food is grown, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Indiegogo campaign for the Garden Tower, an innovative hydroponic mobile vertical growing ecosystem. Crafted to redefine modern agriculture, the Garden Tower empowers individuals to effortlessly cultivate their own fresh produce in an automated, controlled environment, marking a pivotal step towards sustainable and healthier living.

The Garden Tower harnesses cutting-edge technology to create an ideal growing environment for plants. With its modular and stackable design, the Garden Tower can accommodate up to 100 strategically placed planting sites per tower, enabling a diverse range of herbs, fruits, and vegetables to flourish. An electronically controlled water pump delivers nutrient-rich water directly to plant roots through a patent-pending water distribution panel, while a state-of-the-art control panel allows users to manage pump timing, LED lighting, and vital metrics such as water temperature, pH levels, and reservoir water level.

Inspired by a passion for sustainability, Nutraponics® Founder and distinguished architect, Tilden Cooper, brings over two decades of expertise to revolutionize the agricultural landscape"We are on the brink of an era where traditional barriers to plant cultivation are shattered,” said Cooper. “With the Garden Tower, plants can thrive without soil or dirt, unlocking their true potential. This innovative system redefines how we grow, making it possible for anyone to embrace more sustainable and healthier living."

The Garden Tower's Grow Rings are designed to cater to all stages of a plant's life cycle, from seedling to fruit-bearing. Featuring an energy-efficient Balanced Light Spectrum optimized for maximum growth, these rings emit a balanced red-to-blue light spectrum, resulting in vibrant and robust plants.

Cooper added, “The entire Nutraponics® team wants to extend its heartfelt gratitude to supporters of the Indiegogo campaign, in recognition of their pivotal role in bringing the Garden Tower to life. As a company committed to transforming the future of agriculture, Nutraponics® invites everyone to support our campaign as we mark a pivotal step toward empowering individuals to cultivate their own fresh produce.”

To learn more about Nutraponics®, the Garden Tower and to support the Indiegogo campaign, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/nutraponics-the-garden-tower#/.