“The Molossus of Old Man Moyer” Now Available for Purchase at Major Book Sellers
Joe Lyon’s latest horror novel tells a mind-bending tale of what happens when fate, greed, and fame collideAIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While much of the country has been gripped with intense heat all summer long, fans of horror fiction are getting a bone-chilling reprieve with the release of author Joe Lyon's latest page-turner, "The Molossus of Old Man Moyer." The book hit major book retailers on August 1, giving fans of the horror author something terrifying to indulge in to wind down the summer.
Lyon’s book tells the story of Jimmy Myer, an ex-con who is trying to turn his life around with honest work. But his job isn’t one for the faint of heart—Jimmy, after all, drives a hearse as a body transporter. When he gets the call to transport the body of renowned psychic Deacon Tibbs in The Death Mobile, little does Jimmy know the terror that will soon unfold.
While carrying the psychic’s body to its next destination, Jimmy hits and kills a dog named Belky. Determined to do the right thing and bring Belky’s body to his owner, Jimmy discovers the dog belongs to Colman Moyer, one of America’s wealthiest men.
Jimmy arrives at Old Man Moyer's house expecting a simple and somber interaction. Instead, he is left to question everything he's ever known and believed after visiting Old Man Moyer's house, which triggers a series of terrifying supernatural events. Belky, he learns, isn’t an ordinary dog—the canine is over 2,000 years old, the last of the ancient Molossus dog breed.
In Belky’s two centuries of walking the earth, his body has hosted the spirits of two ancient gods trapped since the Mesopotamian era. As Jimmy watches in horror as the dog rises from the dead, he realizes with horror that Old Man Moyer plans on making Jimmy the new host and that nothing that has been set in action is an accident. But where does Deacon Tibbs come in, his body cold and lifeless in the Death Mobile outside Old Man Moyer’s home? Will the medium intercede in this battle royale between the spiritual and mortal worlds?
Readers can now experience the terror and mystery of “The Molossus of Old Man Moyer,” available in ebook, paperback, and hardback versions at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Rakuten Kobo.
# # #
About Joe Lyon
Joe Lyon is an American horror writer who developed a love for scary stories by watching late-night horror films with his three older sisters – strictly against the rules because of the nightmares they caused, but he loved them. After reading magazines like Weird Tales in Stunning Picto-Vision, his interest in horror and fantasy heightened. He grew up among cornfields in the central valley of the Ohio flatlands and created versions of comic books, scary stories, and monster drawings.
Joe is also a singer/songwriter, leveraging his associations with Purple Toad to incorporate poetic song lyrics into his stores to give them artistic depth. He resides in South Carolina with his wife, three kittens, one border collie, and one big black horse named Capt. Wentworth. Lyon’s writing career began in 2020 with the self-publication of his first three-book Epic Fantasy Series, “Astar’s Blade.” "The Molossus of Old Man Moyer" is his fourth published book.
Joe Lyon
LYONIC LLC
+1 954-803-0000
email us here